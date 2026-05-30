The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to return to the World Cup in June after a 52-year absence, despite facing health and security crises, including a deadly Ebola outbreak and fighting between government troops and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia.

Democratic Republic of Congo will return to the World Cup in June after a 52-year absence as the vast central Africa nation reels from health and security crises.

A deadly Ebola outbreak in the east of the country had recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected deaths by May 24. The Geneva-based World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the true spread of the epidemic, thought to have circulated under the radar for some time, is likely much wider. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia is heading to DR Congo, pledging to do everything in my power to conquer the outbreak.

Fortunately, none of the 26 stars chosen to represent DR Congo at the four-yearly global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico, play in the affected areas. French coach Sebastien Desabre selected 24 players from 11 European countries, one with a club in the United Arab Emirates and one with Egyptian outfit Pyramids.

As the Ebola epidemic spreads and scientists race to develop a vaccine to combat it, fighting between government troops and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia has been raging. The mineral-rich east of the country has been scarred by violence from various armed groups for more than three decades. From 2021, the M23 has seized swathes of territory and fighting has stepped up since the beginning of last year.

The national football team, known as the Leopards, are training in Europe ahead of Group K showdowns with Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Having survived a marathon 13-match qualifying programme from Mauritania to Mexico, Desabre and his squad want to erase memories of 1974 in then West Germany.

Then called Zaire, the first sub-Saharan qualifiers for the World Cup suffered a humiliating 9-0 hiding from Yugoslavia, equalling the record for the widest losing margin in the tournament. The reigning African champions were also beaten by Scotland and Brazil and headed home without scoring a goal. Against Brazil, defender Mwepu Ilunga achieved notoriety for abandoning his place in the defensive wall, rushing forward and kicking downfield a ball placed for a Brazil free-kick.

He later said his action was a bizarre protest against the government of President Mobutu Sese Seko for not paying promised bonuses. A similar act during the 2026 World Cup is unlikely as Desabre has consistently praised the humility and discipline of the current squad. The 49-year-old French coach took charge of the talented but underachieving Leopards in 2022 and patiently developed a strong national team.

Senegal are widely considered the most powerful team currently in Africa, but they were held at home by DR Congo in 2026 World Cup qualifying. The teams drew again when they clashed at the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. After finishing fourth at the previous AFCON in the Ivory Coast, the Congolese made a last-16 exit from the 2025 tournament, falling to a late thunderbolt goal from Algerian Adil Boulbina.

I did not view it as regression after what we achieved in the Ivory Coast. We took many positives from Morocco, although the campaign was shorter than hoped, French coach Sebastien Desabre told reporters. Going to the World Cup means a generation of Congolese will see for the first time their heroes competing at the greatest football tournament. Amid the problems in the country, that can only lift the mood of the people.

My players are acutely aware of the positive role they can play by performing to the best of their abilities. The realism of Desabre, who has coached national teams and clubs in nine African countries since 2010, is echoed by captain and centre-back Chancel Mbemba from French club Lille. I give credit to our coach Sebastien. His modesty and hard work ethic has rubbed off on the players.

We are back at the World Cup after 52 years, preparing to face some nations who compete at the tournament every four years. Our promises to the people of Congo are that we will continue to be humble, keep our feet on the ground and work relentlessly to achieve success. Apart from Mbemba, DR Congo boast Real Betis striker Cedric Bakambu, Newcastle United winger Yoane Wissa and Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki.

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