Dr Aaron Motsoaledi reveals culpable homicide charges for drivers involved in two separate accidents near Bela-Bela, Limpopo

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, confirmed that the drivers involved in two separate accidents near Bela-Bela, Limpopo, are expected to face culpable homicide charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Beauty Shoppei was allegedly struck and killed by the minister's vehicle. Mother and child killed in crash involving Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's vehicle. Masunda had accompanied his wife and their one-year-old child to board a bus to Zimbabwe on Saturday. Masunda, who attempted to cross the N1 highway with his nephew, who had travelled with them, was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty officer. Motsoaledi confirmed that authorities are investigating the matter to establish the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

The drivers involved in two separate accidents on the N1 near Bela-Bela , Limpopo , are expected to face culpable homicide charges . This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday upon visiting the family of the deceased, who was alleged to have been struck by a vehicle he had been traveling in.

Thirty-seven-year-old Beauty Shoppei was allegedly struck and killed by the minister's vehicle. Mother and child killed in crash involving Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's vehicle. Masunda had accompanied his wife and their one-year-old child to board a bus to Zimbabwe on Saturday. Masunda, who attempted to cross the N1 highway with his nephew, who had travelled with them, was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty officer.

Motsoaledi confirmed that authorities are investigating the matter to establish the circumstances surrounding the crashes





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bela-Bela Limpopo Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Culpable Homicide Charges Accident Involving Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's Beauty Shoppei Mother And Child Killed In Crash N1 Highway Investigation Circumstances Surrounding The Crashes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Devastated by Fatal Crash Involving State VehicleHealth Minister Aaron Motsoaledi expresses his devastation after his official vehicle ran over and killed a mother and her one-year-old child while trying to cross the highway to reach her husband who had died minutes earlier.

Read more »

Motsoaledi promises repatriation help for Zimbabwean family killed in crashOn Saturday night, Beauty Shoperai and her one-year-old son, Paul Masunda Junior, were killed after being struck by a car transporting the minister.

Read more »

Aaron Motsoaledi visits grieving family of accident victims, pledges helpHealth minister Aaron Motsoaledi says counselling has been offered to the police officers involved in the two road accidents and the victims' family members.

Read more »

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Withdraws Comments Questioning Constitutional Court's ImpartialityHealth minister Aaron Motsoaledi has retracted his comments which appeared to question the impartiality of the Constitutional Court, stating that he has full confidence in the judiciary and its commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

Read more »