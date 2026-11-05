DPP declines Fannie Nkosi's bid to have charges reconsidered

Former police sergeant Fannie Nkosi failed to have prosecutors drop or reduce charges against him after the DPP declined his written representations, while his lawyer withdrew from the case.

Former police sergeant Fannie Nkosi has failed in his attempt to have prosecutors drop or reduce the criminal charges against him. Nkosi had sent a written appeal, known as representations, to the Director of Public Prosecutions asking for the charges to be reconsidered, but the request has been turned down.

The decision was made known when the matter returned to the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Nkosi's lawyer, Katlego Maleho, has also withdrawn from the case. Nkosi, a former sergeant in the Gauteng police's organised crime unit, resigned from the SAPS late last month. He faces charges including theft, fraud, defeating the ends of justice, money laundering and the unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives, among them a hand grenade and stun grenades.

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Nkosi faces theft and fraud charges

The charges follow a raid on his property in Pretoria North, where police allegedly found illegal firearms and ammunition, official police dockets and a large amount of cash. Nkosi had asked for the charges linked to this raid to be reconsidered, along with other counts. He also faces charges linked to allegedly posing as a senior Pretoria police officer and interfering with evidence at the Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo in 2022.

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The charges he wanted reconsidered relate to defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly pretended to be a high ranking police officer from Pretoria and allegedly interfered with evidence at the station. The two cases were combined in July. Nkosi has been held at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. When the case was last in court in October, prosecutor Tholoana Sekhonyana asked for it to be postponed to November 5 for the outcome of the representations.

Madlanga Commission testimony implicates former sergeant

Nkosi drew national attention at the Madlanga Commission, where testimony alleged he acted as a go-between for suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and businessmen, including Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. The commission's interim report recommended disciplinary action and a criminal investigation against him. Nkosi has denied the charges. The refusal of his representations means the prosecution will proceed on all counts.

The matter continues in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court, where the case was postponed for the outcome of the representations. Nkosi remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru prison.