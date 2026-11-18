Afrikaans star Dozi debunks fatal cancer rumors. The singer clarifies that recent vocal cord surgery for polyps, not disease, caused health concerns circulating on social media.

Veteran Afrikaans singer Dozi, born Hendrick Opperman, has firmly rejected widespread social media speculation regarding a terminal cancer diagnosis. The celebrated entertainer addressed the false claims directly to clarify his actual medical situation and confirm his current state of health.

Dozi Confirms Vocal Cord Surgery For Polyps

Dozi stated unequivocally that he does not have cancer, despite recent internet rumors suggesting a dire prognosis. The singer revealed that he recently underwent a surgical procedure specifically designed to remove growths from his vocal cords. This medical intervention was a routine treatment for polyps rather than a response to a malignant disease.

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The performance artist explained that the surgery was necessary to address issues affecting his voice. He emphasized that his current well-being is excellent and that he is actively engaging with his career and daily life. The confirmation serves to dispel the narrative of a grave illness that has been circulating online.

Publicist Condemns Altered Images And Trolls

Alishia van Deventer, the publicist for Dozi, has taken a strong stance against individuals spreading misinformation about the singer's health. She accused certain parties of maliciously altering photographs of Dozi to make him appear frail and significantly thinner than he actually is. These manipulated images were used to fuel the narrative of a severe health crisis.

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The publicist's intervention highlights the coordinated effort by some to deceive the public regarding the entertainer's condition. By exposing the use of doctored visuals, she aimed to protect Dozi's reputation and mental peace from the distress caused by these deceptive tactics. The clarification underscores the severity of the online misinformation campaign targeting the artist.

Singer Addresses Trolls And Debunks Diagnosis Claims

In a direct Facebook video message, Dozi spoke to his fans about the distressing nature of these false reports. He expressed that it is unsettling to wake up and hear that one has been diagnosed with a serious disease such as cancer. The singer made it clear that this diagnosis is entirely false and that he is in good health.

Dozi shared that he is working hard and keeping himself busy with his professional commitments. He expressed genuine gratitude for the support and care shown by his audience during this period of misinformation. His message was a direct appeal to his fans to disregard the baseless claims and trust in his official statements.

Impact On Career And Fan Community Support

The veteran singer is known for his popular hits, including Ou Ryperd, Maybe, My Baby, and Tussen My en Jou. The recent surgery to remove polyps on his vocal cords was a precautionary step to ensure his vocal longevity. This procedure does not indicate a broader health crisis but rather a specific medical maintenance for his profession.

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The clarification from Dozi and his publicist provides a definitive end to the rumors that have troubled his fan base. Fans can now rest assured that their idol is healthy and continuing his work as before. The incident highlights the importance of verifying sources when encountering health rumors about public figures.