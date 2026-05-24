Double Murder in Kruger National Park Makes UK Headlines

The double murder of a retired couple from Mossel Bay while on holiday in the Kruger National Park has shocked the UK and sparked a police investigation. The couple's vehicle is also missing.

The double murder of a retired couple from Mossel Bay while holidaying in the Kruger National Park has made headlines in the United Kingdom. The couple, identified as the Marais couple, had entered the park on Sunday, May 17th and were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site on Wednesday morning, May 20th.

Their bodies were discovered near Crooks Corner, a remote region where the borders of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique meet, by fellow tourists who alerted park rangers. Police have opened two murder cases and a hijacking investigation, as the couple's green Ford Ranger double cab remains missing. Authorities initially suspected the couple may have become stranded due to heavy rains and flood damage in the northern parts of the park.

The couple, who reportedly also owned a property at a wildlife estate in Hoedspruit, were expected to return to Mossel Bay on Friday. The incident is the first of its kind in the history of the Kruger National Park. SANParks has pledged support to the family, including assistance with transport, accommodation, and repatriation costs. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit anonymous tips via the MySAPS app





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Kruger National Park Murder South Africa UK Mossel Bay Double Murder Police Investigation Vehicle Missing

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