Limpopo man sentenced to two life terms for raping ex-girlfriend before children

A 32-year-old man in Limpopo has been sentenced to two life terms for repeatedly raping his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend in her home while her minor children were present.

A 32-year-old man in Limpopo has been handed two life sentences by the Polokwane Regional Court for the brutal rape of his 26-year-old former girlfriend at her home in Moletjie, Ga-Ramphela village.

The harsh punishment comes after a court determined that the attacker committed these cruel and degrading acts in the presence of the victim's minor children, sending a strong message against gender-based violence. The incident began on the evening of Wednesday, 26 July 2025, when the suspect unexpectedly burst into the victim's house in Ga-Ramphela village. He dragged her into a room and raped her while her two minor children were present in the home. The violence did not end there.

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Attacker Returns for Second Assault

The following afternoon, while the children were away at school, the attacker returned to the property and raped the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. Following the attacks, the victim reported the matter to the police. The case was immediately handed over to Constable Vinolia Mudau of the Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Constable Mudau's meticulous investigation quickly led to the arrest of the suspect.

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The court denied him bail throughout the duration of his trial, ensuring he remained in custody. The legal proceedings culminated in his conviction and sentencing on Friday, 6 November. The sentence was delivered ahead of the national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December. Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers welcomed the harsh sentence with public praise.

Police Chief Praises Double Life Sentence

He specifically highlighted the exceptional work performed by the investigating officer. Scheepers stated, This double life sentence is a suitable punishment for such a cruel and degrading act committed in front of innocent children. He further emphasized that the ruling reaffirms the police commitment to fighting Gender-Based Violence and ensuring that perpetrators are removed from society permanently. The case has drawn attention to the trauma inflicted on children who witness violence within the home.

The conviction serves as a stark reminder of the consequences for such crimes in South Africa. The judicial outcome highlights the severity with which the justice system treats offenses committed against victims in their own homes, especially when children are exposed to such atrocities.