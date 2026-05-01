Double Celebration for Handre and Marise Pollard as Son Turns Two and Daughter Reaches Six Months

Springbok Handre Pollard and his wife Marise celebrate their son Hunter’s second birthday and their daughter Isabella’s six-month milestone with heartwarming tributes on social media. The couple’s journey and family life are highlighted alongside other recent news from South Africa.

The South Africa n rugby star Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise Pollard , are celebrating a double dose of joy this April as their sons Hunter Andre Pollard recently turned two years old on April 25th, and their daughter Isabella Tanya Pollard celebrated her six-month milestone on April 20th.

Marise shared heartfelt tributes to both children on Instagram, offering glimpses into their growing family life and expressing profound love and gratitude. Hunter’s second birthday was marked with a touching video montage showcasing his early months and current playful personality, highlighting the immense pride his parents feel. Marise’s post beautifully captured the whirlwind of emotions and the transformative power of motherhood, describing Hunter as their ‘wildest little boy’ and celebrating the joy he brings to their lives.

The Pollards’ journey as a couple began with a connection on Facebook in 2012, blossoming into a beautiful marriage in 2017 at the picturesque Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands. Their life together has been marked by both professional commitments and personal milestones, including a period living in the UK while Handre played for Leicester Tigers in 2022. They recently returned to South Africa in 2025, with Handre rejoining The Bulls, and have since focused on building their dream home.

Marise’s recent Instagram post about Isabella was equally touching, describing her as the ‘kindest and softest girl’ and expressing the privilege of being her mother. She eloquently articulated how Isabella’s arrival has enriched their lives, filling their days with fullness, laughter, and a gentle softness. The post resonated with many, capturing the universal experience of a parent’s unconditional love and the profound impact a child has on their world.

The couple’s ability to balance Handre’s demanding rugby career with the joys of parenthood is admirable, and their open sharing of these personal moments offers a relatable and heartwarming glimpse into their family life. Beyond the Pollards’ personal celebrations, South Africa has been buzzing with other news. Discussions are underway to determine tiebreaker options for the upcoming four-Test series between the Springboks and the All Blacks, ensuring a definitive winner.

Despite a temporary reprieve on the fuel levy, concerns remain about potentially record-high diesel prices in May. Animal welfare is also in the spotlight, with the former owner of a dog featured in a viral TikTok video facing trial on animal abuse charges. In entertainment news, Charlize Theron’s childhood home in Benoni has garnered attention following a recent interview, offering a nostalgic look at her upbringing. For those feeling lucky, the Daily Lotto jackpot currently stands at an estimated R400,000.

And finally, a lighthearted TikTok video of firefighters engaging in a spirited dance outside their station has captured the nation’s attention, showcasing a joyful and energetic side of emergency services. These diverse stories paint a vibrant picture of life in South Africa, encompassing sports, economics, justice, celebrity, and everyday moments of joy





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Handre Pollard Marise Pollard Hunter Pollard Isabella Pollard Springboks Family Birthday South Africa Instagram Celebrity

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