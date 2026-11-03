Donyell Malen converted a penalty to secure a victory for Roma against Manchester United, ending the match with a decisive goal after a defensive error by Ayden Heaven.

AS Roma defeated Manchester United in a tightly contested match that concluded with a decisive penalty goal. The victory was sealed when Donyell Malen scored from the penalty spot, ending the game with a clear advantage for the Italian side. The match featured intense defensive battles and notable individual errors that ultimately shifted the momentum in Roma's favor.

Malen Penalty Decides Match Outcome

The defining moment of the match occurred when Donyell Malen stepped up to take a penalty kick for Roma. He successfully converted the spot-kick with his right foot, sending the ball into the net to secure the victory. The Manchester United goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, chose the wrong side, failing to stop the shot despite his best efforts. This goal proved to be the difference-maker in a game that was closely balanced throughout the 90 minutes.

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Heaven Error Leads to Penalty Kick

The penalty was awarded after a significant defensive blunder by Manchester United player Ayden Heaven. Heaven handled the ball within the penalty box, a clear violation that prompted the referee to award the spot-kick to Roma. Despite heavy protests from Heaven, who appeared to dispute the decision, the official remained uninterested and maintained the call. This error allowed Roma to capitalize on a critical opportunity that they did not squander.

Before the penalty incident, Manchester United controlled the ball for much of the match, maintaining 60% possession compared to Roma's 40%. However, their dominance in possession did not translate into a clean sheet, as defensive lapses allowed Roma to create high-quality chances. Ayden Heaven was involved in multiple tackles, winning possession for his team on several occasions, but his handling error ultimately cost his side dearly.

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Key Players and Match Statistics

Rodrigo Mora played a pivotal role in Roma's attacking play, providing the assist for Matias Soule's earlier goal. Soule scored with his left foot, capitalizing on a cross from Mora that successfully found a teammate in the box. This goal demonstrated Roma's ability to execute precise passing sequences despite Manchester United's pressure. The partnership between Mora and Soule was a key factor in Roma's offensive output.

Manchester United's defense was tested repeatedly by Roma's attackers. Harry Maguire was active in aerial challenges, winning a header against Bryan Cristante and relieving pressure with clearances. Leny Yoro also made significant defensive contributions, making tackles and clearing danger from the box. Carlos Baleba was instrumental in relieving pressure with clearances and winning tackles to break up Roma's attacks.

Pre-Match Tribute and Final Details

Before the match got underway, the players and the crowd observed a minute's silence, a tribute that set a respectful tone for the evening's game. The venue was illuminated by floodlights that surrounded the pitch, creating a dramatic atmosphere for the viewers. Diogo Dalot was active on the left flank for Manchester United, winning air challenges against Mario Hermoso and attempting to create attacking opportunities.

Roma's midfield, featuring players like Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini, worked hard to intercept crosses and disrupt Manchester United's rhythm. Mancini intercepted a cross aimed towards the box, while Cristante won a header against Maguire. Wesley and Matheus Cunha also made tackles for Manchester United, attempting to regain control in midfield. Despite their efforts, the defensive error by Heaven and Malen's clinical finishing ensured that Roma took all three points from the fixture.