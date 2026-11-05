Donovan Marx hospital photo released as wife calls survival a miracle

The family of Ventersdorp farmer Donovan Marx has released the first photo of him recovering in hospital after a brutal farm attack, as four accused remain in custody.

The family of North West farmer Donovan Marx has released the first photograph of him recovering in hospital, just over a week after he was shot, stabbed and had both ears cut off during a farm attack.

The image, taken on Thursday morning, 5 November, shows the 50-year-old recovering at Mediclinic Potchefstroom. The family shared the photograph with his personal permission. Donovan Marx was attacked at his Syferfontein farm near Ventersdorp on 28 October. A bullet passed through one of his kidneys, and surgeons had to remove part of his large intestine.

Also read Four Accused Appear in Ventersdorp Magistrates Court for Attack on Donovan Marx

Donovan Marx Recovery Complications

He also sustained a stab wound to his leg. Doctors performed emergency surgery, but his recovery has been complicated by a medical setback that required further investigations and treatment. His wife, Louise Marx, described his survival as nothing less than a miracle and a testimony of God's grace. She said the family knows how many people across South Africa have prayed for, and are still praying for Donovan.

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She said the family wanted to share the photo so that South Africans can see the fruit of their prayers. The statement was released by the family as Donovan continued his recovery. The four accused in the case appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 3 November. They remain in custody.

The State has indicated that it will oppose bail when they return to court on Friday, 13 November. The case continues to draw attention across the country. Earlier, Louise Marx pleaded for prayers as her husband suffered a medical setback. The family has continued to update supporters on his progress.

Four Accused Remain In Custody

The attack took place on 28 October at the Syferfontein farm near Ventersdorp in the North West. Donovan was shot, stabbed and had both ears cut off during the incident. The released photograph is the first image of him in hospital since the attack. It shows him recovering just over a week after the assault.

The family said the photo was taken on Thursday morning, 5 November, at Mediclinic Potchefstroom. They described his condition as a miracle and a testimony of God's grace. Louise Marx said the family is grateful for the prayers of people across South Africa. She said many have prayed for Donovan and are still praying for him.

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Family Seeks Continued Prayers Support

She said the family wants to share the photo so that people can see the fruit of their prayers. The statement was shared with Donovan's personal permission. The four accused remain in custody after their court appearance. The State will oppose bail when they return to court on 13 November.

The case is being heard in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court. The family has asked for continued support and prayers as Donovan recovers.