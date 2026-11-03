Four appear in court for Donovan Marx farm attack, bail opposed

Four suspects appeared in Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court for the attack on farmer Donovan Marx, who was shot and had both ears cut off. One accused previously lived on Marx's farm, and the State will oppose bail on 13 November.

Four men accused of attacking North West farmer Donovan Marx, 50, appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 3 November. They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The State will oppose bail when the accused return to court on Friday, 13 November. The accused are Phindile Alex Nomngcayi, 30, Thomas Thabo Motlhangtlhong, 27, Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa, 56, and Mokhema Jan Maishoane, 53. The court heard that one of the accused previously lived on Marx's farm, while the other three reside in Promosa, near Potchefstroom. State prosecutor Caswell Ntoyi said the accused with links to the property would not be allowed to return there if granted bail.

Also read Donovan Marx farm attack: Ian Cameron issues warning

Marx was shot, stabbed, and had both ears cut off at his Syferfontein farm near Ventersdorp in the North West on Wednesday, 28 October. His family confirmed that he suffered injuries to his kidney and colon and underwent surgery. Marx remains in Mediclinic Potchefstroom, where he is recovering. The family has appealed for privacy and urged the public not to spread unverified information about Marx's injuries or the investigation.

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Three armed men allegedly overpowered and tied up farm worker Christopher Jinga with cable ties while waiting for Marx to arrive. They then allegedly dragged Marx into the house and ransacked the property, stealing three firearms from a safe and fleeing in his bakkie. The charge sheet states the men were found in possession of 222 live rounds of ammunition and several firearms.

It was also revealed in court that Mathipa was previously convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances in 1999 and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment. Police arrested two suspects on Saturday, 31 October, and another three in Promosa the following day. During Sunday's arrest, police seized four firearms linked to Marx's attack, as well as clothing and jewellery. Officers seized four firearms, two of which were linked to the attack, along with clothing and jewellery.

Police Confident In Evidence Collection

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Arthur Peter Adams said police were confident they had gathered sufficient evidence since the attack until the arrests. Adams said one of the suspects arrested in connection with the attack will be a State witness. He said consultations between the State and the investigating team took place before all five accused appeared in court.

Adams said the detectives indicated that the man wasn't actively involved in the commission of the crime, as much as he was aware of what was happening, but that what he was aware of was also sketchy. He said that is not enough for the National Prosecuting Authority to put forward a strong case in relation to him. A possibility of a Section 204 State witness was also raised during the proceedings.

Adams confirmed that investigators were ready to oppose bail. AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel joined farmers and community members outside the courthouse to show support for Marx and his family. Kriel said farm attacks and brutal torture in cases like this could not be allowed to become just simply a statistic. He said it is important that the community came to show that this is not acceptable.

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AfriForum Demands Ramaphosa Leadership On Attacks

Kriel said they can use this occasion to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa that these kinds of things are going to happen if he does not take leadership. Kriel said there is a chant that calls for ethnic violence against Afrikaners and farmers, and Ramaphosa is quiet. He said Ramaphosa was also quiet with regard to this specific incident. Kriel said they want to ask Ramaphosa and his government to declare farm murders a priority crime.

He said it is not as if farm murders are more important, but any crime that needs a specific strategy should be a priority crime. AfriForum issued a statement on Monday calling on Ramaphosa to condemn farm attacks and urged parties in the Government of National Unity to pressure the president to prioritise farm attacks. Kriel said the safety of rural communities is not a matter for political negotiation and it is the government's constitutional and moral responsibility.

AfriForum's chief spokesperson for community safety, Jacques Broodryk, said the organisation would monitor the proceedings and continue supporting the family. AfriForum condemned what it described as racial incitement following the attack on Marx. A neighbour, Pretorius, said Donovan is such a gentleman, involved in his church, and a great neighbour. He said that is the last guy you would think something like this would happen to.

Community Safety And Farming Survival Priority

Pretorius said safety had to be the first priority for anyone farming in South Africa, and that without a close-knit community there was no way of farming in the country. Pretorius, who returned to South Africa after living in the US for 27 years, said farmers were forced to spend whatever extra money they had on securing their premises.

He said if you have a little bit of extra money, you spend it on your farm and on securing your premises. He said it is just great that we have a farm community here that looks after ourselves. The case was postponed to 13 November for bail proceedings, during which the State will oppose the men's release.