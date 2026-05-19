Donkey Abattoir Conditions Alarmed, but Legal Slaughter System Stirs Debate in South Africa

Following allegations of inhumane conditions at the Brievo facility in Schweizer-Reneke, North West Province, Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has called on the South African government to close the donkey slaughterhouse and align domestic rules with the continent's ban on donkey slaughter.

Donkey abattoir allegations have resurfaced in North West Province following a complaint from a former NSPCA animal welfare inspector who now manages the Brievo facility in Schweizer-Reneke.

Karoo Donkey Sanctuary, which gained access to the site, reported deeply concerning and alarming conditions, with many animals unable to stand, severely emaciated, injured, and infested with parasites. There was little food and no feeding schedule for close to 180 donkeys. Some donkeys waiting to be slaughtered were unable to stand as well.

The case has revived debate over South Africa’s legal donkey slaughter system, which animal welfare groups argue still allows up to 10,500 hides a year under a controlled export model, even after the African Union adopted a 15-year moratorium in February 2024. Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has called for the permanent closure of the abattoir and for the government to align domestic rules with the continental ban





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