South Africa remain top of the World Rugby rankings despite losing 21-19 to France, who climb above Ireland, while Wales shock New Zealand and the Springboks prepare for a Saturday clash with Ireland in Dublin.

South Africa remain ranked No 1 in the World Rugby rankings despite a 21-19 defeat by France in Paris on Friday night, a result that lifted France above Ireland in the global standings.

The Springboks now turn to Dublin for a Saturday night clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The match at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on November 13 2026 ended with three tries apiece. France scored a flukey try off a header and went scoreless in the second half. Referee Andrea Piardi's decision not to award Kurt-Lee Arendse's grab at the back of the lineout on the stroke of halftime looked marginal.

Also read Springboks backed to unleash fierce response against Ireland after France setback

France's high-tempo game made the Boks look doddery, but only a point here and a point there separated the teams. On a different day the coin would have fallen with the Bok facing up. If South African fans are still sulking they need to get over themselves. Refuse to take out the garbage if you must, but the front door is closed and the back door remains firmly open if South Africa can find it on Saturday.

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Springboks Display Areas Of Concern

There were areas of concern. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sometimes passed as an afterthought and Damian Willemse, usually as unyielding as the Hillbrow Tower, looked wobbly. Both start against Ireland. Manie Libbok kicked the conversion of Malcolm Marx's third try as though he was racing after a departing train, and Piardi's decision not to award a penalty advantage late in the game after the French had already been warned for infringement looked strange.

His carding of French replacement tighthead Regis Montagne was too little, too late. Eddie Jones, the one-time Australia and later England coach, once dubbed the Springbok style culturally appropriate rugby and so it was in Paris, particularly in the second half. The green machine was monumental as they put down their heads and ground towards a result.

Some of the forward pick-and-drives were slicker than a Pat Cummins press conference and the mauling would not have been out of place in the Trojan Wars. Ruan Nortje is fast becoming Mr Dependable in the pack. In scoring his 32nd Test try, Marx looked as though he was born at the back of a rolling maul. Nortje locks the scrum with a returning Eben Etzebeth in the city of blarney, James Joyce and the Liffey River.

Cheslin Kolbe Injury Sparks Concern

It is not surprising that South Africa reverted to traditional strengths against France because the home side's aggressive defence left the backs with precious little space. It would have been reassuring if the backs were more inventive but they were smothered in quite a Springbok-like way. Spare a thought for a player who was not there, Cheslin Kolbe.

The Magic Stepper initially went off for a head assessment injury in the third Test against the All Blacks in Soweto before realising he had broken his jaw. Thoughts are turning beyond the Nations Championship with the World Cup less than a year away. You would surely want Kolbe in Australia, and you would surely want him kicking there too. Libbok has always looked a little dicey and Sacha makes you want to look away.

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Kolbe kicked all of his 11 penalties and conversions in the first two All Black Tests. We need him. But back to the present. The defeat to France will scald and most players have been trusted with another chance.

Springboks Squad Changes And Rankings

Cameron Hanekom comes in for a red-carded Jasper Wiese from Paris. He will bring his abrasive all-round game with him. There are also interesting permutations on a 6-2 bench with Lood de Jager making way for Etzebeth and Grant Williams likely to replace Morne van der Berg at some point. The Boks are currently second on the log, a point behind New Zealand but with a vastly superior points difference and one fewer bonus point.

Their opponents Ireland are third on the log on a technicality behind England and France. Should England beat the All Blacks in Saturday's early game, by no means impossible, the Springboks might sneak through via the back door. It is always best to go in through the front but if needs must. Elsewhere in the Nations Championship, Argentina laboured to a 19-14 win over Italy on 14 November to salvage some pride.

Nations Championship Results Update

New Zealand were then shocked by Wales, who pulled off the win of the century at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. England hammered Japan 78-15, and Ireland thumped Fiji 42-15. The French claimed one place with their win over the world champions. Ireland, despite a statement win over Fiji, have slipped to fourth, underlining their struggles for results in the Nations Championship.

Wales gained ground after finishing top of the Americas-Pacific Nations Cup pool stage. The latest World Rugby rankings confirm South Africa are still No 1, with New Zealand second after a dismal weekend for the Southern Hemisphere. France's victory over the world champions moved them above Ireland, while Wales' shock win over the All Blacks lifted them as well. The Springboks will hope to hold on to top spot when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.