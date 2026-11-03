Dolphins Pro20 Hopes Dented After Rain-Abandoned Super 8 Clash

Persistent rain in Durban abandoned the Hollywoodbets Dolphins vs YesPlay Cobras match, leaving the Dolphins seventh on the log and four points adrift of the semifinals. The shared points complicate their path to the YesPlay Pro20 knockouts.

Persistent rain in Durban caused significant disruption to the YesPlay Pro20 tournament on Tuesday night when weather conditions at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead prevented play from commencing. The scheduled Super 8 encounter between the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the YesPlay Cobras was officially abandoned without a single ball being bowled, leaving both franchises with a single point each.

Impact on Playoff Qualification

This administrative decision to share the points delivers a substantial blow to the Hollywoodbets Dolphins' aspirations of reaching the competition semifinals. The result leaves the Dolphins languishing in seventh place on the official log, situated four points behind the YesPlay Cobras who currently occupy the crucial fourth and final semifinal spot with a total of eleven points.

Also read Da Cruz Keeps Title Hopes Alive Despite Chiefs Defeat

Standings and Competition Context

The remaining teams in the race for the top four spots are tightly clustered, creating a high-stakes environment for the remainder of the tournament. The YesPlay Cobras are currently just one point behind third-placed Boland, although Boland holds a game in hand which provides them with a mathematical advantage. Simultaneously, the Cobras sit only one point ahead of the Titans and three points clear of the Garden Route Badgers, both of whom retain a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs if subsequent results align in their favor.

Advertisement

Remaining Fixtures for Dolphins

To salvage their tournament hopes, both the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the YesPlay Cobras have exactly two more Super 8 games remaining, and both franchises must win these fixtures to give themselves a realistic chance of making the knockouts. The Hollywoodbets Dolphins face a difficult challenge as their final two matches are away from home, requiring them to travel to Benoni to face the Eastern Storm on Friday.

Upcoming Matches for Cobras

Following their home tie in Benoni, the Hollywoodbets Dolphins will travel to Centurion on Sunday to take on the Titans. In contrast, the YesPlay Cobras benefit from playing their remaining matches at home in Cape Town, where they will host the Lions on Saturday before concluding their campaign against the Garden Route Badgers next Tuesday, adding strategic pressure on the Dolphins to secure results away from home.