Doherty, Ko share Kroger Queen City Championship lead after bogey-free rounds

South Korean Jin Young Ko and Amanda Doherty share the lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati with 4-under par 66s after the opening two rounds.

Amanda Doherty and South Korea's Jin Young Ko fired 4-under par 66s on Friday to share the lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati .

Doherty opened on the back nine and carded a bogey while Ko had a matching round. Ko went bogey-free with four birdies, including three over four holes late, while Doherty balanced five birdies against a solitary bogey to keep pace at 7-under 133 through two rounds. Ko opened on the back nine and carded one birdie before the turn, on the par-5 14th.

After seven straight pars, her game warmed up on No 4 with a birdie, her first of two straight. She added another at the par-5 seventh hole, where she also added a third birdie on the 15th hole. Doherty is seeking her first career win following her debut in 2022. Cho and partner Takeda battled for par to remain in contention, while Yoon shot a 1-over 71 to fall into a tie for 10th with five other golfers





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Jin Young Ko Amanda Doherty Queen City Championship Cincinnati LPGA Tour

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