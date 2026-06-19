Doha Diamond League delivers javelin gold for Sri Lanka, sprint triumphs and record‑breaking performances

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage wins men's javelin, Kemba Nelson matches personal best in 100m, Marileidy Paulino breaks 400m meet record, and several athletes set national or world‑leading marks at the Doha Diamond League.

Sri Lanka's former cricketer Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage delivered a dominant performance in the men's javelin competition at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, claiming gold with a throw of 88.68 metres.

The 23‑year‑old launched his fourth attempt well beyond his rivals, although he fell short of the 92.62 metres world‑leading mark he set in Rome two weeks earlier. He was followed by Grenada's two‑time world champion Anderson Peters, who secured silver with a distance of 86.38 metres, while American world bronze medallist Curtis Thompson took the bronze.

Indian Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra finished fourth and Trinidad and Tobago's reigning world title‑holder Keshorn Walcott placed seventh, rounding out a field that featured some of the sport's biggest names. In the women's 100 metres, Jamaica's Kemba Nelson matched her 2022 personal best, running a wind‑assisted 10.88 seconds to take the win.

Nelson, 26, expressed surprise and emotion at the result, noting that she has not run that fast since 2022 and that the achievement came after a period marked by serious knee injuries and a controversial omission from Olympic relay squads. Her victory was celebrated as a personal redemption and a sign of resilience after the setbacks she endured. Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino lowered Allyson Felix's long‑standing Diamond League meet record in the 400 metres, crossing the line in 48.91 seconds.

In the high jump, Qatar's former Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim earned a respectable second place behind Italy's Matteo Sioli, who cleared 2.29 metres, marking Barshim's first competition of the season after a lengthy injury spell. The women's triple jump was won by Cuba's Davisleydi Velazco, who recorded a world‑leading 15.13 metres, also a personal best.

In the men's pole vault, Greece's Emmanouil Karalis claimed victory on count‑back with a clearance of 5.92 metres, capitalising on the absence of Olympic champion Armand Duplantis, who is currently on a brief hiatus for his wedding. Moroccan Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali held off a late surge from Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu to win the 3000‑metre steeplechase in 8:09.28, adding another Diamond League title to his resume.

Slovakia's Emma Zapletalova continued her unbeaten run in the 400‑metre hurdles, setting a new national record of 52.30 seconds, her fourth consecutive victory in the series this season. These performances underscored the high level of competition in Doha, as athletes from across the globe showcased form, resilience and record‑breaking potential ahead of the upcoming major championships





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