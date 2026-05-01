Dog-Friendly Movie Night: Homeward Bound at The Galileo Open Air Cinema

Enjoy a special outdoor screening of Homeward Bound with your furry friend at The Galileo Open Air Cinema on May 8th. Includes picnic vibes, lawn games, and supports animal welfare.

The Galileo Open Air Cinema is hosting a special dog-friendly screening of the beloved classic, Homeward Bound , on Friday, May 8th. This unique event invites families and their canine companions to enjoy a heartwarming film under the stars, creating a memorable bonding experience for both humans and their furry friends.

The evening promises more than just a movie; it's an opportunity to revel in golden-hour picnic vibes, participate in lawn games, and connect with fellow film enthusiasts. Doors will open allowing attendees to settle in, grab refreshments, and ensure their Very Important Dogs (VIDs) are comfortable before the movie officially begins after sunset.

Homeward Bound tells the touching story of three pets – a playful bulldog named Chance, a clever cat named Sassy, and a wise golden retriever named Shadow – as they embark on an epic journey across the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains to find their way back to their family. Their adventure is filled with both peril and joy, showcasing the unwavering loyalty and love that exists between animals and their humans.

The film is a celebration of the bond we share with our pets, making it the perfect choice for a dog-friendly screening. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the event by adhering to specific guidelines designed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, including the four-legged guests. Securing a VID ticket for your dog is essential for entry, and these tickets are in high demand, selling out quickly, so prompt action is advised.

The event also serves a greater purpose, supporting the work of a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to animal welfare. This organization focuses on mass sterilization programs, animal rescue and rehoming initiatives, and educational campaigns aimed at improving the lives of dogs and cats. By attending the screening, you're not only enjoying a wonderful evening but also contributing to a worthy cause.

The Galileo Open Air Cinema prioritizes the well-being of all attendees, and specific terms and conditions apply to dog-friendly screenings. Dog owners are responsible for their pet’s supervision throughout the event and must provide a comfortable resting space, such as a blanket or small bed, along with a drinking container and fresh water. The cinema reserves the right to intervene and request that an owner and their dog leave if the dog’s behavior becomes disruptive or negatively impacts other attendees.

This ensures a pleasant and respectful atmosphere for all. Don't miss this chance to combine your love for cinema, your devotion to your dog, and your support for animal welfare – book your tickets now





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Dog-Friendly Movie Night Galileo Cinema Homeward Bound Animal Welfare

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