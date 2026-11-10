Delft dog Max euthanised after firework panic as SPCA reports 59% rise in Guy Fawkes calls

A Delft dog named Max was humanely euthanised after being impaled while trying to escape Guy Fawkes fireworks, as the Cape of Good Hope SPCA logged 81 calls, up 59% from last year, and the City of Cape Town recorded 243 fireworks-related incidents.

A dog in Delft had to be humanely euthanised after suffering serious injuries while trying to escape the sound of fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day, which took place on Thursday, November 5.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported a 59 percent increase in calls logged for Guy Fawkes. The dog, named Max, was inside his home when fireworks went off just after dark. His family locked the security gate to keep him safe, but in his panic he tried squeezing between the bars and was impaled. A picture of Max has been blurred to hide the graphic depiction of the injuries.

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Max Injured by Fireworks

An SPCA collection officer rushed Max to a private veterinary practice for emergency treatment, with an escort from the City Law Enforcement Animal Control Auxiliary Unit. A scan showed severe injuries to his intestines and bladder, and he had to be euthanised. Max was among at least five animals that needed urgent veterinary care during the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Guy Fawkes response.

Eight inspectors worked through the night, and the inspectorate logged 81 calls, up from 51 last year, a rise of 59 percent. Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications Manager Belinda Abraham said: Max should still be alive today. Our thoughts are with his family. Every bang carries into the homes around you.

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Please think of the animals inside and celebrate without fireworks. The SPCA urges residents to look out for animals that may still be frightened, injured, or displaced after Guy Fawkes. To report an animal in distress, call the SPCA Inspectorate on 021 700 4158 or 021 700 4159. After hours, call 083 326 1604.

Guy Fawkes Fireworks Incidents

In South Africa, Guy Fawkes Day is traditionally marked by the setting off of fireworks. However, in recent years, many municipalities, including the City of Cape Town and Durban, have increasingly restricted or banned public fireworks displays to protect pets, wildlife, and community safety. The City of Cape Town recorded 243 incidents related to the discharge of fireworks. Incidents of sporadic stone throwing and anti-social behaviour were also received.

Fireworks incidents reported to the Public Emergency Communication Centre included areas such as Saxonsea in Atlantis, Lentegeur, Hanover Park, Surrey Estate, Manenberg, Mamre, Bonteheuwel, and The Hague. The City said the numbers could be higher as there was a possibility that not all incidents were reported to the PECC. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason urged communities to assist officers in reporting the discharging of fireworks.

Calls for Ban on Fireworks

He said: The unnecessary disruption, noise nuisance, violence and criminal elements that take advantage of disorderly situations have once again proved that there should be no place for Guy Fawkes in our communities. It has once again traumatised residents in affected communities and has put an extra burden on enforcement resources. Dyason added: The message should be clear: no more Guy Fawkes.

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We hope that communities will assist officers in reporting the discharge of fireworks and that we will see a decline in incidents next year. We all have a duty to act responsibly.