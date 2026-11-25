African Stars coach Gerald Güther says Lawrence Doeseb will succeed at Orlando Pirates after the Soweto giants confirmed the 23-year-old will join in the January transfer window. Güther believes fellow Namibian Deon Hotto will help Doeseb settle quickly.

African Stars coach Gerald Güther is convinced Lawrence Doeseb will succeed at Orlando Pirates after the club confirmed he will join the Soweto giants in the January transfer window.

Güther said the 23-year-old has the quality to make it at the Buccaneers and will bring a different dimension to the team. Doeseb caught the eye of the Buccaneers during the Caf Champions League preliminary round match against African Stars. The first leg was played at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on October 17 2026. Despite the Namibian outfit suffering a 5-0 aggregate defeat, the promising 23-year-old youngster earned praise for his display.

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Doeseb Competes For Starting Place

He will compete for a starting place with Oswin Appolis and Tshepang Moremi, and Güther is confident he will make it.

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"From the time I spent with him, I think he is a very good player. At a very good age, I see him as capable of playing at Pirates," Güther told Sowetan.

"I saw capabilities in his positive play. In general, he is a happy kind of a guy, and probably it's the right time for him to get this particular opportunity.

" Güther said the youngster will bring a different dimension at the Buccaneers, and his countryman Deon Hotto will help him to settle quickly. "I have no doubt he is going to be successful. He needs a bit of time to find his feet. With Deon Hotto at Pirates, he will have a fellow Namibian, and I'm sure Deon will put a safe arm around him to make sure he adjusts well.

Doeseb Preferred In Number 10 Role

"I think he would be happiest if he can be played in a 10. He is very capable of moving to either wing, not playing as an out-and-out winger but an inverted winger. I think if he can keep working hard, he can be a very good No 8. No 10 is definitely his favoured position.

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" The coach said Doeseb will bring a lot of positivity to the change room. "The videos [on social media] look very exciting, but I'm very sure Pirates did their homework. I'm sure if he gets his time on the field, he will show the football world what he is made of.

" Doeseb's performances in the Caf Champions League tie drew attention despite African Stars losing 5-0 on aggregate to Orlando Pirates. His displays in the preliminary round match, played in Gaborone, left an impression on the Buccaneers' recruitment team. Güther believes the move comes at the right time for the 23-year-old, describing him as a happy player with positive play.

Hotto Helps Namibian Settle At Pirates

He said Doeseb's ability to operate as a number 10, on either wing as an inverted winger, or as a number eight gives him options in the Pirates squad. The African Stars coach added that the presence of Deon Hotto, a fellow Namibian at Orlando Pirates, will be important in helping Doeseb adjust to his new environment. He said Hotto will put a safe arm around him to make sure he settles well.

Güther is confident that if Doeseb keeps working hard and gets time on the field, he will show the football world what he is made of. The move to Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window gives the 23-year-old a chance to compete for a starting place with Oswin Appolis and Tshepang Moremi.