Madlanga slams Hawks for tipping off suspect in R1.5m robbery case

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga criticised a Hawks officer for revealing an entrapment operation to a suspect's colleague in a R1.5 million robbery investigation involving JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard scathing criticism of the Hawks for mishandling a R1.5 million robbery investigation involving Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department ( JMPD) officer Eric Mphahlele.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the errors made it impossible to conclude the case properly. The incident began on 12 August 2023 when businessman Nawazish Ali Raja opened a case against Mphahlele. Raja alleged that Mphahlele, driving a marked JMPD Golf, pulled him over while he was with his wife in a grey Mercedes-Benz. The officer asked if he had a firearm, which Raja denied, then accused him of speeding, which Raja also denied.

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Mphahlele requested Raja's driving licence and permission to search the vehicle for firearms, both of which Raja granted. According to Raja, the officer found nothing in the boot but then opened a rear passenger door and discovered a large black bag. Raja told him it contained R1.5 million intended to buy stock and gave permission to open it. The officer allegedly remarked that Raja and his wife were involved in money laundering.

Raja denied this and said he had proof of the funds' source. During the stop, Raja heard the officer speaking on the phone with a woman, telling her he had found the money and they would take it to the police station. The officer then took the bag and told Raja to follow him to Booysens Police Station.

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Raja said that as they approached a stop sign on Booysen Road, the officer pulled alongside and changed the destination to Johannesburg Central Police Station to take his statement. The JMPD vehicle then drove in the yellow lane as traffic was congested, and Raja lost sight of it. Investigators later identified the woman on the phone as Inspector Immaculate 'Emma' Phakoane, Mphahlele's supervisor.

Hawks Suspect Supervisor Involved In Robbery

Hawks officer Phuti Mashala testified that he suspected Phakoane was directly involved because of her communications with Mphahlele before and during the incident. On 18 August 2023, Raja and his wife positively identified Mphahlele at an identity parade at Hillbrow Police Station.

However, Madlanga slammed the Hawks' approach, saying it allowed Mphahlele to hide the money. The first mistake was calling Mphahlele to let him know he was wanted. The second was exposing their own operation. On 14 August, Mashala and his colleague Captain N.J Tauatswala met Mphahlele at a Sasol garage to interview him.

Mphahlele allegedly offered them R250 000 to make the docket disappear. The two Hawks investigators were then introduced to JMPD officer Tintswalo Rikhotso and Hawks captain Matimu Mabunda, who facilitated the bribe payment because Mphahlele had been remanded after his court appearance. Rikhotso was a colleague of Mphahlele and brought in Mabunda because she felt she could not trust the Hawks officers.

Mashala and Tauatswala applied for a Section 252A entrapment operation, meaning they would play along with the bribe to catch the suspects in the act. But on the day they were meant to receive payment from Mabunda, they told her they were conducting an entrapment operation and that she would be arrested the moment she handed over the money. Mphahlele was later convicted of bribery, while Rikhotso, Mabunda and Phakoane remain in their posts.

Madlanga Condemns Glaring Hawks Mistake

Madlanga asked Mashala why he told Phakoane about the entrapment when he suspected her involvement. Mashala conceded it might have been a mistake, saying they had believed she shared their understanding.

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"That's a very glaring mistake by Hawks detectives," Madlanga said. "You are supposed to be a specialised branch of the police, aren't you? I would even say you are supposed to be super detectives, aren't you? You are defeating the very purpose of what you sought to achieve.

It just doesn't make sense at all to me. Does it make sense to you?

" Madlanga continued: "All of this ends up being totally inconclusive. And in my book, I would say you were responsible for that. That is the fact that this seems to have come to nought. You were responsible for that partly, if not particularly, by letting one of the people who were involved with Officer Mphahlele in seeking to have a bribe paid for the docket to disappear.

You were seriously responsible for that.

Mashala Denies Hawks Operation Failed Directly

" Although Mashala conceded his conduct was a mistake, he did not admit that the Hawks operation failed as a direct consequence of his actions. He argued that Mabunda would have alerted the other suspects about the operation.

"It didn't go the way it was planned because of the blatant error that the two of you made," Madlanga said.