South Africa beat Ghana 2-1 in a Simba Cup four-nations match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in 1994, with Marks Maponyane scoring in the first half and Doctor Khumalo converting a penalty in the second half. The match is remembered in a blast from the past alongside other notable South African sports moments.

South Africa defeated Ghana 2-1 in a Simba Cup four-nations match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in 1994. Marks Maponyane scored in the first half and Doctor Khumalo converted a penalty in the second half.

The result is remembered as one of the standout moments in South African football from that year. The match was part of the Simba Cup, a four-nations tournament that also featured South Africa, Ghana, and other teams. A year later, in 1995, Shaun Bartlett scored twice as Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe 2-0 to win the same four-nations Simba Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The 1994 win over Ghana came during a busy period for South African sport.

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Springboks and athletics milestones

That same year, the Springboks completed an abbreviated end-of-year tour unbeaten as they downed Wales 20-12 in Cardiff. Fullback Andre Joubert, eighthman Rudolf Straeuli and left wing Chester Williams scored tries, with flyhalf Hennie le Roux adding one conversion and a penalty. The 1994 victory is part of a long history of South African sports highlights.

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In 1971, about 8,000 spectators flocked to Green Point stadium for the opening day of the first-ever mixed-race athletics meet, featuring local and international competitors. The meet had originally been scheduled for Pretoria, but it was felt that the administrative capital was not ready for so-called multiracial sport. The first local athlete of colour to take on white rivals was Julius Kesebilwe, the 400m hurdles champion, though he finished last in his heat.

In cricket, 1992 saw Jonty Rhodes and Brian McMillan rescue the South Africa cricket team after a dramatic early collapse on the first day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers. The hosts lost their first four wickets for 26 runs and Rhodes and McMillan came together at 73/5. Rhodes made 91 and McMillan 98 to steer the hosts to 292. The match ended in a draw.

Cricket recovery and test match wins

In 1999, Daryll Cullinan scored 108 on the second day of the second Test against England at the Wanderers. In 2012, Faf du Plessis, resuming on 19, scored a match-saving 110 not out in Adelaide as the Proteas salvaged a draw in the second Test against Australia. Needing 430 runs to win, they reached stumps on the final day on 248/8.

In 2015, Imran Tahir took 5/38 as South Africa bowled out India for 173 in the third Test in Nagpur. Twenty wickets fell on the day with the Proteas being dismissed earlier in their first innings for 79.

In 2025, Simon Harmer claimed 6/37 to help the Proteas bowl out India for 140 to win the second and final Test in Guwahati by 408 runs for a 2-0 clean sweep, claiming South Africa's first series victory in India in 25 years. Harmer finished with nine wickets in the match and 17 for the series. Rugby also features prominently in South African sports history.

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Rugby tours against top nations

In 2000, the Springboks beat Wales 23-13 at the Millennium Stadium, with right wing Breyton Paulse and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scoring tries. In 2005, South Africa were beaten 26-20 by France at Stade de France, with lock Bakkies Botha and centre Jaque Fourie dotting down. The hosts scored three tries. In 2016, the Springboks lost to Wales 13-27 at Millennium Stadium, being outscored two tries to one.

Flank Uzair Cassiem scored South Africa's only try. The home team's fullback, Leigh Halfpenny, kicked five penalties. In 2022, the Springboks finished their end-of-year tour on a winning note, beating England 27-13 at Twickenham. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth scored for the visitors.

Limited overs cricket triumphs

In limited-overs cricket, 2006 saw Justin Kemp score an unbeaten 100 from 89 balls and Andrew Hall 56 to help the Proteas recover from 136/7 to 274/7 in the third ODI against India at Newlands. Hall took three wickets and Shaun Pollock four as South Africa bowled out the visitors for 168 to win by 106 runs and lead the five-match series 2-0. Women's sport has also delivered memorable moments.

In 2011, Shandre Fritz scored 68 to lift the South African women to 192, but it was not enough as they lost the third-place play-off of the World Cup qualifying tournament against Sri Lanka in Fatullah by three wickets with two balls remaining. In 2014, Chloe Tryon top-scored with an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls to lift the South African women to 186/8, but it was not enough as they lost the second ODI against India in Bengaluru by six wickets.