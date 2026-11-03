Dobsie Grannies claim 2026 Wafa Wafa Cup title in Soweto

The Dobsie Grannies win the 2026 Wafa Wafa Cup, beating Kings and Queens of Alex; the tournament celebrates women over 55 in soccer at Entabeni Sports Ground.

The Dobsie Grannies secured the 2026 Wafa Wafa Cup championship on Saturday, October 31, defeating the Kings and Queens of Alex in a final held at the Entabeni Sports Ground in Zola 2, Soweto. The victory awarded the team a trophy and a new soccer kit.

Championship Match Highlights

The final match saw the Dobsie Grannies outscore the Kings and Queens of Alex, taking home the championship trophy and a brand‑new kit. Although specific goal tallies were not disclosed, the outcome confirmed the Dobsie Grannies as season champions, while the Kings and Queens of Alex finished as silver‑medal runners‑up.

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All eight participating teams were invited to the tournament by the Diskie Gogos Foundation, which organised the competition as part of its campaign to highlight the contributions of older women in sport. Every contestant earned a participation certificate, and the runners‑up received silver medals, training bibs and two soccer balls.

Foundation's Vision and Leadership

Founder and director Babalwa Nhlapo stated that the Wafa Wafa Cup is meant to affirm the presence of women over 55 in football communities. She emphasised that the event recognises more than on‑field performance; it showcases the personalities behind the teams and strengthens the athletes' visibility in their localities.

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Nhlapo explained, "These women are already out there playing. The Wafa Wafa Cup is our way of saying: we see you, and we are proud of you. Our work is about showing the women behind the teams, not only the match. This tournament makes their place in football, and in their communities, more visible."

Impact on Participants and Community

By competing in an inclusive tournament, the 55‑plus female athletes gain acknowledgment and encouragement to maintain an active lifestyle. The Diskie Gogos Foundation hopes that these experiences inspire broader participation in sports among older women across South Africa.

The competition also brought together eight teams from different regions, including the Sosha Gogos, Mamelodi Sundowns Gogos, Golden Oldies, Braamfischer Grannies, Motlana Grannies and Vosloorus Grannies, highlighting the diversity of club representation in the tournament.

Future Plans for the Wafa Wafa Cup

After this year's success, the Foundation intends to continue hosting the Wafa Wafa Cup annually, expanding eligibility and outreach to extra communities and clubs. The next edition is expected to feature a larger squad of participants and possibly a televised broadcast to widen its reach and reinforce its message of empowerment for older women.