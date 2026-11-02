Durban High Court Told DNA and Ballistics Evidence Recovered from Suspected Getaway Car in AKA and Tibz Murder Trial

Crime scene investigator Sergeant Silindile Dlamini testified that DNA, fingerprints, matchsticks, and ballistic exhibits were collected from a white Mercedes-Benz linked to the AKA and Tibz murders, as the trial of seven men adjourned until Monday.

The Durban High Court heard new details in the trial of seven men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane.

Forensic Evidence Collected From Getaway Car

Crime scene investigator Sergeant Silindile Dlamini testified about forensic evidence collected from a white Mercedes-Benz suspected of being the getaway car. The vehicle was recovered in Cato Crest on March 6, nearly a month after the February 10 2023 shooting outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road. Dlamini said she responded to a call about the recovered vehicle and met Warrant Officer Kumarasan Bob Pillay, the lead investigator.

Also read DNA, fingerprints and ballistic evidence collected from car in AKA murder trial

She photographed the scene and collected exhibits including ballistic materials, biological traces, fingerprints, and identification markers. Among the items were cartridge cases, live ammunition, DNA, matchsticks, and a piece of cloth. He showed me the crime scene; I then collected some exhibits and took photos, Dlamini told the court. There were ballistic exhibits and some biological exhibits, the DNA, match sticks, and a piece of cloth.

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She added that other items were sent for ballistics, fingerprints lab and biology. The evidence was sealed in exhibit bags and dispatched for laboratory analysis. Earlier testimony from Constable Rajen Saunders, who reviewed CCTV footage, linked a similar Mercedes model to the scene. Similarities were there; both cars had tinted windows, the left headlight was not working, and both had a panoramic sunroof, Saunders said.

Witnesses Identify Suspects In Bucket Hats

Witnesses also reported two men in bucket hats and masks crossing Florida Road before and after the shooting, one carrying a firearm. Sergeant Rajen Sanders of the KwaZulu-Natal Organised Crime Unit presented seventeen video clips tracking the accused. He identified three men as the spotter, the tail, and the supplier of firearms. On Friday, he named accused five Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande as the spotter who monitored the victims.

Slow-motion footage showed AKA being shot, sparks from the gunshot, and a pool of blood. Sanders said the shooters ran across the road, past benches, and entered Gordon Road to board the white Mercedes-Benz. The seven defendants are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, Malusi Dave Ndimande, and Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande, 31.

They pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms when the trial began on October 5. The state has called at least seventeen witnesses, including crew members who traveled with AKA from the airport. The trial was adjourned on Thursday until Monday to allow the defense more time to prepare for cross-examination of car tracking expert Carel Rothmann.

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Defense Requests Stand Down Before Cross Examination

Defense counsel Simphiwe Mlotshwa requested the stand-down, saying consultations with their own experts were needed before challenging Rothmann's findings. Judge Nomfundo Sipunzi agreed, refusing to force the defense to proceed if unprepared. Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba noted he had not called other witnesses in anticipation of the ongoing cross-examination. On Wednesday, the defense attempted to halt Rothmann's testimony, leading Sipunzi to summon all parties to her chambers.

The trial continues to grip the nation as more evidence surfaces about the events that claimed the lives of two beloved figures. The court is scheduled to resume on Monday for further testimony and evidentiary submissions.