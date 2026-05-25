DNA breakthroughs and shipwreck finds rewrite the fate of the Franklin Arctic expedition

Multidisciplinary research has identified six Franklin expedition sailors through ancient DNA and living descendants, while the recently discovered wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror provide unprecedented insight into the 1845 disaster.

Remarkable advances have been made in the study of the tragic 1845 Franklin Northwest Passage expedition, a disaster that claimed the lives of all 129 officers, crew members and both ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.

Over the past decade researchers from the University of Waterloo, Trent University and Lakehead University have combined the tools of archaeology, biological anthropology, genetics and genealogy to bring new clarity to the final months of the ill‑fated venture. The most striking breakthroughs are the discoveries of the two shipwrecks in an extraordinary state of preservation.

The wrecks, lying on the icy seafloor of Victoria Strait, have been surveyed with remotely operated vehicles and high‑resolution sonar, revealing intact structural elements, artefacts and even personal effects that have survived the harsh Arctic environment for more than a century and a half. These finds have opened a fresh window onto the conditions aboard the vessels, the supplies they carried and the sequence of events that led to their entrapment in pack ice for nineteen months.

The physical evidence complements a parallel line of inquiry that focuses on the human legacy of the expedition. On a cold April day in 1848 the surviving members of the party, having abandoned the stranded ships, established a camp near Victory Point on the northwest shore of King William Island.

Their situation was desperate: food stores were dwindling, scurvy was rampant and a small group of officers and sailors decided to attempt a grueling over‑ice trek to the south in search of help. The journey, covering hundreds of kilometres of treacherous ice and barren tundra, ended in catastrophe, with the majority of the party perishing and their bodies later discovered scattered along the route.

Contemporary accounts mention rumours of cannibalism, but for more than a hundred years the identities of the individuals involved remained a mystery. In a groundbreaking effort the research team created two complementary DNA data sets. The first set consists of mitochondrial and Y‑chromosome genetic material extracted from teeth and bone fragments recovered from ten archaeological sites on King William Island.

The second set was assembled from living descendants who provided DNA through voluntary genealogical testing, tracing direct maternal or paternal lines back to the original crew members. By comparing the ancient DNA profiles with those of the descendants the scientists were able to match genetic signatures and confirm the identities of several long‑lost sailors.

The first successful identification occurred in 2019 when a DNA match was made with the great‑great‑great grandson of Warrant Officer John Gregory, an engineer on HMS Erebus. Five years later the team announced the identification of Captain James Fitzjames, also of Erebus, whose mandible tooth bore clear cut marks indicating that his body had been subjected to post‑mortem cannibalism. Fitzjames is currently the only crew member whose identity has been linked to such evidence.

In 2025 the investigation added four more names to the growing roster of identified individuals. These were Subordinate Officer Steward John Bridgens, Able Seaman William Orren and Boy First Class David Young, all of whom served on HMS Erebus, together with a fifth sailor whose lineage was traced through a second‑generation great‑grandchild.

The discovery of a stocking labelled with the initials W Orren, one of only two labeled clothing items recovered from the Victory Point camp, provided a poignant personal connection to the young seaman. The identification of Bridgens confirmed that two of the three men known to have died at the site where Gregory’s remains were found have now been named.

The combined archaeological and genetic work has transformed the narrative of the Franklin expedition from a distant historical tragedy into a story that can be linked directly to living families. It demonstrates how modern scientific techniques can illuminate the past, allowing descendants to reconnect with ancestors who perished in one of the most infamous explorations in history.

The ongoing analysis of the shipwrecks and the recovered artefacts promises further insights into the day‑to‑day life on board, the decisions that led to the disastrous southern escape, and the ultimate fate of the men who ventured into the Arctic in pursuit of a Northwest Passage





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Arctic Exploration DNA Analysis Franklin Expedition Shipwreck Archaeology Genealogy

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