Djokovic Keeps Grand Slam Dreams Alive at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic overcame a tough first-round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to reach the second round, while Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Jakub Mensik, and Marta Kostyuk also advanced into the second round. The tournament was marked by a tribute to the people of Ukraine.

Novak Djokovic continued his quest to become the first to win 25 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros , overcoming a challenging first-round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to reach the second round.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev enjoyed a comfortable victory over Benjamin Bonzi and Karen Khachanov and Jakub Mensik also advanced into the second round. Russian Marta Kostyuk showcased her clay-court skills with a win over Oksana Selekhmeteva, and Swiss Belinda Bencic continued the action on Court Philippe Chatrier. The tournament was also marked by tributes to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, with Marta Kostyuk sharing her thoughts on the situation in Kyiv





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Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Roland Garros Marta Kostyuk Ukrainian People

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