Djokovic fights through tough Roland Garros opener, Zverev strolls

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev won their opening matches at the Roland Garros Grand Slam, while several other top players suffered early exits. Djokovic battled from behind to keep his dream of winning a 25th major crown alive, but Zverev enjoyed a more comfortable first-round victory. Several countries experienced attacks and disruptions during the tournament opening day.

Novak Djokovic battled from behind to keep his dream of winning a 25th major crown at Roland Garros alive, while Alexander Zverev enjoyed a more comfortable first-round victory as the clay-court Grand Slam got underway on Sunday.

Lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for a fourth time would send the 39-year-old Djokovic clear as the player with the most major titles in the history of the sport. Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came at the US Open in 2023, and with double-defending Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz missing through injury, he knows this is a big chance to seal that elusive quarter century of crowns.

The Serb had to deploy all of his expertise as a returner to finally find a way to break the 2.01-metre Mpetshi Perricard's serve as he fought back to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in just under three hours on court. Djokovic struggled with a shoulder issue that caused him to miss the vast majority of the clay-court swing, but his victory over the former world number 29 was his first on the red dirt in 2026.

He will meet another Frenchman in Valentin Royer in the second round after the world number 74 beat Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien. German second seed Zverev eased past France's Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, spending as little time on court as possible with the thermometer going past 30C in the French capital.

Karen Khachanov of Russia also advanced into the second round with a straight-sets win over French wild card Arthur Gea, while Czech 26th seed Jakub Mensik made similarly short work of another French invitee, Titouan Droguet. Brazilian 19-year-old Joao Fonseca put on a clinical display to see off hometown qualifier Luka Pavlovic without dropping a set.

Taylor Fritz, the seventh seed, again suffered another early exit from Roland Garros, and former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova was eliminated by American 26th seed Hailey Baptiste. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk earned her 12th consecutive win on clay as she eased past Oksana Selekhmeteva, who was born in Russia but obtained Spanish nationality four days ago.

The Madrid Open champion then revealed that her family home in Kyiv was nearly struck by a Russian missile during a massive bombardment of the Ukrainian capital earlier on Sunday. Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic opened play on Court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Austrian qualifier Sinja Kraus, and Russian teenager and eighth seed Mirra Andreeva navigated her way past 181st-ranked Fiona Ferro of France in straight sets





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Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Roland Garros Grand Slam Tennis Clay-Court Major Titles Injuries Doubles

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