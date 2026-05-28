Djokovic Extends Bid for 25th Grand Slam Title, Rybakina Crashes Out

Novak Djokovic extended his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory over Valentin Royer in the French Open second round, but women's second seed Elena Rybakina crashed out of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic extended his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory over Valentin Royer in the French Open second round on Wednesday, but women's second seed Elena Rybakina crashed out of the tournament.

Djokovic had to come from a set down in his opening match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and was pushed hard again by another Frenchman in Royer, before finally sealing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 win after three and three-quarter hours on Court Philippe Chatrier. He will next take on Joao Fonseca after the Brazilian teenager fought back from two sets down to beat Croatia's Dino Prizmic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

The third seed, who has been tied on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court since winning the 2023 US Open, cannot meet the red-hot title favourite until the final at Roland Garros. Djokovic powered through the first two sets, although world number 74 Royer, born just 5km from Roland Garros, showed much more resistance in the third before extending the match in a brilliant tie-break.

Alexander Zverev, who has reached at least the quarter-finals in five consecutive French Opens, swatted aside Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the night match. The German second seed will continue his latest tilt at a maiden Slam title against Frenchman Quentin Halys.

Czech Jakub Mensik, the only player other than Djokovic to beat Jannik Sinner this year, needed eight match points before eventually downing Mariano Navone 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13/11) to book a meeting with eighth seed Alex de Minaur. Mensik collapsed on the court after the match with exhaustion and cramp as the Paris heatwave continued to take its toll.

Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, seeing off James Duckworth 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-5. Two-time losing finalist Casper Ruud was back to full fitness after struggling with the hot weather in the first round, taking just three sets to get past Hamad Medjedovic. Australian Open champion Rybakina blew a one-set lead to exit in dramatic fashion, slumping to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/4) loss to Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

It is Rybakina's earliest departure from any tour-level tournament since the 2025 Miami Open and first defeat in the opening two rounds of a major since the 2024 Australian Open. Iga Swiatek, looking to regain the title she last won in 2024, saw off battling Czech youngster Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The third-seeded Pole will next face compatriot Magda Linette, who beat former winner Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, as she bids to preserve her record of having always reached the second week at Roland Garros. Elina Svitolina, who defeated Swiatek en route to the Rome title, beat world number 126 Kaitlin Quevedo 6-0, 6-4.

The Ukrainian seventh seed ended an eight-year wait for her fifth WTA 1000 trophy at the Italian Open to underline her credentials as a contender in Paris. Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva fought back from a set down to defeat qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera, while 10th seed and 2023 finalist Karolina Muchova got past Kamilla Rakhimova with little fuss





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