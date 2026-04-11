Djibouti President Guelleh Wins Sixth Term with Overwhelming Election Victory

Djibouti's President Ismael Omar Guelleh secures a sixth term with an impressive 97.8% of the vote, extending his 27-year rule. The election result, which was widely expected, highlights Guelleh's dominant position and the country's strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

Djibouti 's President Ismael Omar Guelleh has secured a resounding victory in the recent presidential elections, according to state-owned Radio Television Djibouti , garnering an impressive 97.8% of the vote. This outcome grants him a sixth term in office, extending his lengthy 27-year rule over the strategically positioned East Africa n nation. Guelleh himself marked the occasion with a post on X, featuring the French word “RÉÉLU,” signifying his re-election.

The country, home to a population of under a million, holds significant geopolitical importance due to its location on the Gulf of Aden, at the entrance to the Red Sea. Notably, Djibouti hosts military bases for several global powers, including the United States, China, France, Italy, and Japan. Furthermore, the country has served as a docking point for commercial ships damaged in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants since 2023, highlighting its role in regional maritime activities.\The election result, while decisive, was widely anticipated, given Guelleh's dominance of the political landscape. He was handpicked in 1999 to succeed his uncle, Hassan Gouled Aptidon, and his party maintains firm control over national institutions. Preceding the election, the parliament took steps to facilitate Guelleh's continued leadership. In October, the parliament eliminated the 75-year age limit for presidential candidates and removed the requirement for a referendum to approve a new constitution. In stark contrast to the overwhelming support for Guelleh, his sole opponent in the election was Mohamed Farah Samatar, representing a small party without any parliamentary representation. A significant portion of the opposition boycotted the election, citing concerns about the impartiality of election authorities, a pattern observed since 2016. Voter turnout was reported at 80.4%, according to data released by state-owned media. It is worth noting that in the 2021 election, Guelleh also achieved a similar victory, receiving over 97% of the vote.\Despite the relatively stable environment in Djibouti compared to other nations in the Horn of Africa, concerns remain regarding human rights. While the government has invested heavily in port infrastructure, transforming the country into a crucial gateway for landlocked Ethiopia, human rights organizations have raised concerns about the suppression of political opponents, activists, and journalists. The Djiboutian authorities have consistently denied these allegations of widespread abuses and rejected criticisms of the electoral process. In 2020, security forces were deployed to quell rare anti-government street protests that erupted following the arrest of a former air force pilot who had voiced concerns about corruption and clan-based discrimination. The focus remains on the nation’s political landscape, including its economic progress and its strategic importance within the region. Regarding the use of cookies, this website does not use cookies that are not necessary for the website to function. No user's personal data will be collected





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