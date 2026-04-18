DJ Sumbody Murder Linked to Stolen Cocaine and Vengeful Syndicates

An affidavit from a surviving DJ reveals a deadly underworld of drug dealing and targeted killings within South Africa's club scene, connecting the murder of DJ Sumbody to a stolen police consignment of cocaine and a cycle of revenge involving rival syndicates.

An explosive affidavit from a popular DJ who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt has exposed a dangerous underworld within South Africa’s club scene, revealing a grim reality where drug lords allegedly orchestrate murders of anyone who crosses them. Years of speculation surrounding the November 2022 death of Oupa Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody, have now been directly linked to a stolen consignment of drugs.

According to a police witness with intimate knowledge of the events leading up to Sefoka's murder in Woodmead, Johannesburg, the DJ may have been killed simply for making an introduction. The affidavit, provided by Seunkie Mokubung, who uses the stage name DJ Citi Lyts, paints a chilling picture of a violent spree targeting DJs across Gauteng, transforming the province's entertainment hubs into a landscape of tragedy. Mokubung, who asserts a lifelong friendship with Sefoka, submitted his statement as part of the ongoing police investigation into the 2024 attempt on his own life, which left him with severe injuries. He alleges that DJ Sumbody’s downfall was precipitated by his introduction of Ralph Stanfield, Sefoka’s business partner in a Cape Town establishment, to a rapper named Thulani Msimang, also known as Heavy Pablo. This introduction allegedly facilitated an attempt by Msimang to sell Stanfield a portion of a substantial cocaine consignment that had been pilfered from police custody in KwaZulu-Natal in November 2021. The stolen drugs were reportedly connected to a powerful syndicate led by the late Jotham Msibi, known as King Mswazi, a rival to a group called Money Talks, of which Stanfield was a member. This society, Mokubung explains, comprised influential figures from the taxi industry, entertainment, and criminal elements. When Msimang offered the stolen cocaine to Stanfield, Stanfield allegedly identified him as the perpetrator of the theft from police custody. Mokubung contends that this revelation ignited a violent retribution, culminating in the murders of Msimang and Sefoka, who had facilitated the fateful introduction. Mokubung’s statement details the sequence: Heavy Pablo attempted to sell the drugs to Ralph, who then informed King Mswazi’s society that the individuals DJ Sumbody had introduced him to were the ones responsible for the theft and were attempting to sell them. This, Mokubung claims, triggered the targeted killings of DJs, including his friends DJ Sumbody and Heavy Pablo, and the attempt on his own life. Sefoka and Msimang were both victims of nocturnal shootings, separated by eight months in 2022. Police have also drawn connections between the stolen drug shipment and the murders of other entertainers, including Hector Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos, who was killed in Soweto in March 2022, and Sandile Mkhize, known as DJ Citi Lyts, who was fatally shot multiple times in what was initially perceived as a robbery gone wrong in Soweto later that same year. Mkhize and two of his bodyguards were ambushed and killed on November 20, 2022, as they returned from a performance. Investigators discovered over 40 shell casings at the scene, predominantly from an AK47 rifle. Law enforcement has apprehended Katiso Molefe, Michael Pula Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Musa Kekana in connection with DJ Sumbody's murder. The firearms used in this crime have reportedly been linked to other homicides and attempted murder cases, including those involving Buthelezi and Mokubung. Earlier, National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, had informed parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption that the stolen drugs had infiltrated the Gauteng club scene through entertainers. He stated that the situation was such that one individual believed they were astute by stealing another’s drugs and then commencing sales, leading to their demise. Masemola further revealed that the drugs were stolen from a police storage facility during a period of load-shedding





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DJ Sumbody Murder Drug Trafficking South Africa Crime Organized Crime DJ Killings

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DJ Sumbody's Murder Linked to Drug Ring and 'DJ Killing Spree' Uncovered by Survivor's AffidavitAn explosive affidavit from a DJ who survived an assassination attempt has exposed a dangerous drug-dealing network operating within South Africa's club scene. The document reveals a connection between the murder of DJ Sumbody and a stolen consignment of drugs, potentially leading to a 'DJ killing spree' and highlighting the violent consequences of crossing powerful figures in the entertainment and underworld circles.

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