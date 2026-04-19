DJ Seunkie Exposes Alleged 'Killing Spree' Targeting DJs in Gauteng

DJ Seunkie Mokubung has come forward with explosive claims detailing an alleged hit list targeting DJs in Gauteng, South Africa. His statement to police, stemming from his own near-fatal assassination attempt, implicates powerful figures in a violent underworld conflict involving taxi bosses, entertainers, and organized crime syndicates. The alleged 'Money Talks' versus 'King Mswazi' rivalry is at the heart of a series of murders, including that of DJ Sumbody, with stolen drugs and betrayal as central themes.

Seunkie Mokubung, known professionally as DJ Seunkie, has bravely exposed a sinister alleged plot targeting DJs within Gauteng's vibrant entertainment landscape, transforming it into a deadly zone. Mokubung revealed that he received confirmation of a contract placed on his own life, a chilling testament to the severity of the situation. The individual allegedly behind these threats, identified as Matlala, is currently facing multiple charges of attempted murder and conspiracy. Matlala is incarcerated in Kokstad's high-security C-Max prison, located in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mokubung, who shared a lifelong friendship with the late Oupa Sefoka, widely recognized as DJ Sumbody, until his tragic demise, provided his statement to assist police in their ongoing investigation. This investigation stems from an attempted assassination on Mokubung himself in 2024, which left him with severe injuries.

The narrative unfurls with Mokubung detailing his involvement in a powerful social collective, often referred to as a stokvel, which united influential figures from the taxi industry, the entertainment sector, and individuals with ties to organized crime. This exclusive group, operating under the name Money Talks, found itself in a bitter conflict with a rival faction led by the now-deceased Jotham Msibi, known as King Mswazi. Notably, Ralph Stanfield was a prominent member of this rival society.

The intricate web of alleged criminal activity extends to Sefoka, who, in addition to his musical career, was a business associate of Stanfield. Together, they co-owned a popular Cape Town establishment named Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge. The situation escalated when rapper Thulani Msimang, also known as Heavy Pablo, attempted to offload a quantity of cocaine. This cocaine had been illicitly obtained from KwaZulu-Natal. Msimang's intention was to sell these stolen narcotics to Stanfield.

However, upon being approached by Msimang, Stanfield reportedly alerted his associates, including Mokubung, to Msimang's alleged involvement in the theft of the drugs from police custody. This serious accusation, according to Mokubung's account, ignited a retaliatory chain of events. This cycle of vengeance, Mokubung claims, culminated in the murders of both Msimang and DJ Sumbody, the latter tragically losing his life after facilitating the introduction between Msimang and Stanfield, inadvertently drawing himself into the dangerous fray.

The implications of Mokubung's statement are profound, suggesting a deeply rooted and violent conflict within the entertainment and criminal underworld of Gauteng, with DJs becoming targets in a brutal power struggle





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