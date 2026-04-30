DJ Barney Simon Reveals Sobering South African Property Data

Popular DJ Barney Simon shares recent property statistics, revealing a widening affordability gap between coastal and inland cities in South Africa, with Cape Town remaining the most expensive major metro.

Renowned DJ Barney Simon , a familiar voice on Jacaranda FM, recently surprised his followers by shifting focus from music and football to a rather significant topic: South Africa n property market data.

Instead of his usual posts about tunes or his support for Everton Football Club, Simon shared detailed statistics concerning three-bedroom properties across the nation, sourced as of April 29th, 2026. This unexpected move sparked considerable interest, highlighting a growing public concern regarding housing affordability and regional price variations. The data paints a clear picture of a market increasingly divided, with coastal cities commanding significantly higher prices than their inland counterparts.

The analysis reveals that Cape Town continues to be the most expensive major metropolitan area in South Africa for family homes. This high cost is fueled by a consistent influx of semigration – people moving from other parts of the country – coupled with the city’s desirable lifestyle and robust investor interest. Stellenbosch, known for its prestigious university, thriving wine industry, and overall quality of life, also reflects a premium price point, solidifying its position as a highly sought-after destination.

The widening gap in affordability between these coastal hubs and traditional inland urban centers is a key takeaway from the data. While Gauteng’s major cities, including Johannesburg and Pretoria, remain relatively affordable considering the economic opportunities they offer, buyers face substantial price premiums in the Western Cape. This is largely due to the ongoing lifestyle migration and a limited supply of available properties, creating a competitive market that drives prices upwards.

The data suggests that securing property in desirable coastal areas is becoming increasingly challenging for many South Africans. Property market analysts predict that the factors driving up prices in premium markets like Cape Town, Stellenbosch, and George – namely semigration, the increasing prevalence of remote work, and the continued demand for secure lifestyle estates – are likely to persist. This suggests that price pressure in these areas will remain strong in the foreseeable future.

Conversely, inland markets are expected to remain more accessible to middle-income buyers seeking value for their money. The data underscores the importance of understanding regional variations in the property market and the factors influencing price trends. It also highlights the challenges faced by potential homeowners in navigating an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.

Beyond the property data, recent news includes a lively social media debate over the best chicken wings – Chicken Licken versus KFC – and updates on Kaizer Chiefs’ potential earnings and qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup. The Lions Cricket Union has also expressed condolences to Wiaan Mulder following the loss of his father, Pieter Mulder. The 2026 Formula One season is underway, with the Miami race scheduled for this weekend.

Finally, Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate Helen Zille has publicly stated she is anticipating a possible arrest by the JMPD related to an incident at the Metro Centre





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South Africa Property Market Real Estate Cape Town Stellenbosch Semigration Affordability Housing Gauteng Barney Simon

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