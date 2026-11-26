Newly sworn-in Ditsobotla Mayor Stanley Mnyakama and Speaker Walter Masekoa launch a five-party coalition focused on restoring service delivery and financial accountability in the North West municipality.

North West provincial politics witnessed a significant structural shift with the swearing-in of Stanley Mnyakama as the new Mayor of Ditsobotla Municipality. Alongside newly elected Speaker Walter Masekoa, Mnyakama has committed to restoring administrative stability and prioritizing immediate service delivery improvements. This leadership transition marks the formation of a complex multi-party coalition, signaling a strategic response to longstanding governance challenges in the region.

Coalition Composition and Negotiation Dynamics

The African National Congress (ANC) secured victories in all 18 local wards within Ditsobotla, demonstrating continued community confidence in the party. Despite these ward victories, the ANC fell short of securing more than 50% in the proportional representation calculations. This mathematical reality necessitated a three-week series of intense coalition negotiations with various political entities to form a viable majority government.

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According to ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping, the Democratic Alliance was consulted as a last resort during these talks. However, the final coalition agreement excludes the Democratic Alliance and instead includes the ANC, the South African Communist Party (SACP), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), ActionSA, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This unique five-party alliance represents a complex political balancing act designed to ensure legislative support for the new municipal executive.

Tumelo Maruping emphasized that these negotiations are strictly anchored on improving service delivery, ensuring sound financial management, eradicating malfeasance and corruption, and enhancing revenue collection. The parties involved have agreed to establish a central coalition management committee comprising representatives from all participating groups. This committee will be responsible for resolving differences at the provincial level before they impact municipal operations, thereby maintaining administrative stability.

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Historical Context and Joint Government Intervention

The new administration takes over a municipality that was placed under national intervention by the Cabinet in September 2025. This national measure followed earlier provincial interventions, highlighting the depth of the governance crisis. Tumelo Maruping clarified that the situation evolved into a joint intervention involving both provincial and national government departments. This joint approach was necessary because national competencies, such as those of the Department of Electricity and the National Treasury, were required to address specific systemic issues.

Maruping noted that this joint intervention yielded positive results, with the relevant minister acknowledging the strides made in stabilizing the municipality. The ANC Provincial Executive Committee deployed a member, Comrade Molefe Morutse, to assist the local administration and curb misconduct. Maruping stressed that past service delivery struggles were non-partisan failures of the previous council's collective arrangements, ensuring residents that the new coalition would not subject the community to the same hardships.

First 100 Days Priorities and Revenue Recovery

Outlining the priorities for the first 100 days in office, the new leadership is targeting low-hanging fruit service deliverables that do not require complex procurement processes. These immediate fixes include addressing sewer spillages, improving refuse removal, fixing street lights, repairing potholes, and resolving water and sewer leakages. These quick wins are intended to rebuild public trust through visible and tangible improvements in daily municipal services.

Broader infrastructure projects, particularly regarding water provision and roads, remain apex priorities for the long-term. The municipality plans to utilize budget adjustments in February to cater to larger projects for the 2026/27 financial year. These plans are guided by Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) and Service Delivery and Budget frameworks, ensuring that all expenditures align with strategic development goals.

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Maruping highlighted a renewed focus on accountability, noting that ANC deployees and municipal employees must be transparent with communities about what is realistically achievable within a specific financial year based on allocated conditional grants. He stressed that if funding only permits the construction of a specific number of roads, the community must be told the truth. Remaining projects will be scheduled for outer financial years to maintain public trust and prevent the erosion of confidence.

Overhauling Revenue Systems and Economic Outlook

A major challenge for the new administration is overhauling the revenue collection systems, particularly in areas like Lichtenburg. Maruping pointed out that the lack of proper billing and collection systems has hindered the municipality from collecting revenue from private businesses, consumers, and national or provincial government departments. These systemic failures have led to incorrect billing and service cut-offs, driving some companies away from the area.

Maruping remains optimistic about the local economy, noting that Ditsobotla is a financially viable town supported by cement mines and a thriving agricultural sector. The region is situated in a water-rich wetland belt, providing significant economic potential. Restoring proper billing and collection systems is critical to rebuilding confidence among private investors and residents, ensuring the municipality can fund its service delivery mandates effectively.

Maruping noted that similar coalition engagements are ongoing for other municipalities across the province, including JB Marks, Kagisano-Molopo, and Madibeng. These structures are adapting to the unique dynamics and civic movements present in each area, reflecting a broader trend in North West provincial governance. The success of the Ditsobotla coalition may serve as a model for these neighboring municipalities as they navigate their own political and administrative transitions.