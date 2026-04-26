Dithejane Makes MLS Debut as Chicago Fire Thrash Sporting Kansas City

Puso Dithejane started for Chicago Fire in a dominant 5-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, while Bradley Carnell’s Philadelphia Union fell to the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a 2-0 loss. Bongokuhle Hlongwane also featured for Minnesota United in a 1-0 defeat.

Puso Dithejane experienced a significant milestone in his Major League Soccer career this past Saturday, making his inaugural start for the Chicago Fire . The occasion was marked by a dominant performance from the Fire, who secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City , solidifying their position among the league’s contenders.

Dithejane’s journey to this starting role began in February with his transfer from TS Galaxy. Prior to Saturday, he had made three appearances for Chicago Fire as a substitute in MLS matches. He also featured in the starting eleven during a US Open Cup fixture against Detroit City, a game unfortunately marred by a red card issued to the young player earlier in the month.

However, he demonstrated resilience and adaptability, earning his place in the league’s starting lineup and contributing to a comprehensive team win. The match showcased Chicago Fire’s attacking prowess, with all five goals being scored in a dynamic second half, demonstrating their ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain pressure throughout the game. This victory is crucial for the Fire as they aim to maintain their third-place standing in the competitive Eastern Conference.

The Chicago Fire’s immediate schedule presents both league and cup challenges. They will travel to face St. Louis City in a US Open Cup match on Wednesday, providing an opportunity to continue their cup run. Following this, they return home to host FC Cincinnati in a crucial MLS encounter on Saturday. These upcoming matches will test the Fire’s consistency and ability to perform against different opponents.

The team will be looking to build on the momentum generated by the 5-0 win and further establish themselves as a force in the Eastern Conference. Dithejane’s performance will be closely watched as he seeks to cement his place in the starting lineup and contribute to the team’s success. The coaching staff will likely assess his performance and integration into the team’s tactical approach, making adjustments as needed to maximize his impact.

The upcoming games against St. Louis City and FC Cincinnati represent important opportunities for the Fire to gain valuable points and strengthen their playoff aspirations. In contrast to Chicago Fire’s success, Bradley Carnell’s Philadelphia Union endured a disappointing result, suffering a 2-0 defeat away to the Columbus Crew. Carnell expressed frustration with the team’s performance, attributing the loss to costly errors that led directly to both goals.

Olwethu Makhanya featured in central defense for Philadelphia, but the team struggled to overcome the defensive lapses. This defeat has pushed the Union to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, a stark contrast to their previous season’s success where they topped the regular season table. Their current record of only one win in ten MLS games this campaign raises concerns about their ability to replicate their previous form.

Meanwhile, Bongokuhle Hlongwane started for Minnesota United, but his team also faced defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Los Angeles FC. These results highlight the unpredictable nature of MLS and the challenges faced by teams striving for consistency. The Philadelphia Union will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities and rediscover their winning formula to climb back up the Eastern Conference table.

The team’s coaching staff will be analyzing the game footage to identify areas for improvement and implement strategies to prevent similar errors in future matches. The pressure is mounting on the Union to turn their season around and live up to expectations





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MLS Chicago Fire Puso Dithejane Philadelphia Union Bradley Carnell Sporting Kansas City Minnesota United Bongokuhle Hlongwane Soccer

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