The historic Disney On Ice show arrives in Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban for a limited 2026 season, featuring beloved characters, state‑of‑the‑art effects, and high‑energy performances that celebrate family, friendship and adventure.

Disney on Ice returns to South Africa this winter, bringing an unforgettable blend of ice skating, storytelling and high‑energy spectacle to three of the country's most iconic cities.

The show opens in the capital at the SunBet Arena on the evening of 28 June 2026 and runs for a limited season that concludes on 5 July 2026. After a brief intermission, the production will then set up in Durban's International Convention Centre Arena, where visitors can enjoy the dazzling performances from 24 July to 26 July 2026.

The tour promises to be the most expansive and technologically advanced Disney On Ice program the company has ever staged in the region, featuring state‑of‑the‑art special effects, vibrant costumes and record‑breaking choreography. The storyline follows a dynamic group of beloved Disney characters who go on an adventure that spans oceans, enchanted forests and icy kingdoms.

Audiences will meet Moana as she sails across the sea to defend her homeland, witness Belle ascending into a floating chandelier in a breathtaking ballet of light, and join Elsa as she constructs her crystal palace through a kaleidoscope of shimmering projections. In the midst of the action, the mischievous Captain Hook leads a treasure hunt that leads the troupe to the hidden realms of Tinker Bell, while Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie collaborate with the Green Army Men for a daring rescue that showcases the greatest feats of teamwork and bravery.

Each segment is punctuated by moments of humor, such as the playful pirates who perform acrobatic stunts on spin‑tracks and stilts, and the triumphant scenes where skeletons from the Land of the Dead dance together in a colorful celebration of culture and family. The production is a partnership between Feld Entertainment Inc and the FNB Foundation, which together have integrated cutting‑edge technology to create a realm where imagination meets reality.

Skaters glide across the ice with precision, performing high‑flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts that keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Lighting designers have crafted immersive environments that change with each act, from the warm glow of a tropical lagoon to the glittering frost of Arendelle. The show not only delights children but also resonates with adults who grew up loving Disney's timeless tales.

In a country eager for family‑friendly entertainment, the return of Disney on Ice marks a celebration of community, creativity, and the universal language of joy. Tickets are already available through official sales channels, and for a limited time families can also enjoy special packages that include discounted entry to partner attractions throughout Cape Town and Pretoria.

The extended season allows fans who missed the premiere to still experience the magic, and local experts recommend pairing the show with a visit to the city's top cultural sites and dining spots. As the world turns its gaze toward new entertainment experiences, Disney on Ice South Africa is poised to become a must‑see event that will enchant audiences, inspire young skaters, and leave a lasting imprint on the country's performing‑arts landscape





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Disney On Ice South Africa Feld Entertainment Winter 2026 Live Ice Show

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