Russell Brand to be sentenced for rape and sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court

British comedian Russell Brand will be sentenced on Monday for one rape and three sexual assaults against four women committed between 2004 and 2009. He faces a significant custodial term and further police investigations.

British comedian and TV star Russell Brand will find out on Monday how long he will spend in jail after being convicted of rape and sexual assaults.

His conviction last week marked the final blow in a scandal-hit showbiz career that saw him embody the anything-goes culture of 2000s British TV and radio. Brand will be sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court. The judge told him he faced a significant custodial term after he was found guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults against four women, committed between 2004 and 2009.

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Brand Faces Further Rape Allegations

Brand, 51, was cleared of two other alleged rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault. He was remanded in custody and spent the weekend in a cell. He is facing further investigations after London's Metropolitan Police said it was probing rape allegations by two more women. From Channel 4 to MTV and an eponymous primetime show on BBC Radio 2, the wild-haired comedian passed through major British media houses in the 2000s.

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His obsession with sex contributed to his notoriety. That behaviour was also a feature of the high-profile trial. Brand admitted that he had been extremely promiscuous and had used his fame to facilitate sexual access, although he denied the charges. Calling him a wonderful father to our children, Gallacher told the jury that when they first dated in 2006: It was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous.

She said she was very aware of Brand's promiscuity, as you could read about it regularly in the papers. Brand's hypersexualised persona was a running joke in tabloids. The comedian was named shagger of the year three years in a row by The Sun newspaper from 2006 to 2009. He's a bit of a shapeshifter, then-showbiz editor of The Sun, Gordon Smart told Channel 4.

Brand MTV Firing and Early Career

He would present to you as he thought appropriate, quite chameleon-like. Born to working-class parents in Essex, east of London in 1975, Brand dropped out of drama school before joining MTV at the age of 25. He was fired for turning up to work dressed as Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 terror attacks and for inviting his drug dealer into the studios.

He went on to have his own radio show at the BBC, which last week apologised for the culture and failings when Brand was part of the organisation between 2006 and 2008. Brand left the BBC amid controversy for sending a well-known actor sexually explicit messages about having slept with their granddaughter.

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He later made a foray into Hollywood after a brief marriage in 2010 to US pop star Katy Perry, followed by a stint as a left-wing commentator and campaigner. In television and stage appearances throughout this time, Brand joked about his predatory behaviour and made crude comments often at the expense of younger women and staff. A 2023 investigation by Channel 4, The Sunday Times and The Times aired accusations of rape and sexual assault, sparking a police investigation.

Media Organisations Face Questions

On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of sexual assaults against an MTV worker, a Channel 4 worker and a Capital Radio employee, as well as raping a 21-year-old fan. The organisations that propped up Brand for years despite complaints are now facing questions about why he was allowed to continue for so long. British culture minister Lisa Nandy said men in power were still exploiting young women in the media industry.

Hand on heart, I don't think we can say that this couldn't happen today, Nandy told Sky News on Sunday. In fact, I would wager that this is probably happening today. I'm asking media and entertainment organisations now to step up and really treat this as the wake-up call that it has to be, she added. In recent years, Brand has reinvented himself as a faith-based, conservative commentator to millions of social media followers.

In 2024, he became a Christian after being baptised in the River Thames. Brand carried a copy of the Bible with him to court through the three-week trial, repeatedly telling reporters he was blessed.