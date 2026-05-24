Discrimination faced by migrants in South Africa

Hafiz Nungu and many other immigrants in South Africa face discrimination and bureaucratic issues while trying to gain legal status. They struggle with red tape, slow systems, and hostile encounters, sharing similar experiences with undocumented migrants. Anti-immigrant sentiments, fueled by Covid-19, have worsened the situation, making the legal status of immigrants irrelevant if they can't prove their right to stay.

Immigrants such as former welterweight Hafiz Nungu do all they can to gain legal status, but are tripped up by red tape and bureaucratic lethargy.

Hafiz Nungu, living in South Africa for more than 30 years, has experienced and continues to face discrimination and administrative issues, similar to documented and undocumented migrants. He shares his struggles and the broader issues faced by migrants in informal settlements like Tembelihle, a community facing neglect with the lack of basic services and amenities.

The work being done by African Migration helps migrants deal with various challenges in the system, but with the rise in anti-immigrant sentiment, the legal status of migrants can become irrelevant if they are unable to prove their right to stay





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Migrants South Africa Discrimination Red Tape Bureaucracy

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