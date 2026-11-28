New research by Discovery Vitality and University of the Witwatersrand shows that structured exercise programs significantly improve blood sugar management and reduce insulin needs for Type 2 Diabetes patients.

Individuals managing Type 2 Diabetes are urged to consult healthcare professionals when designing exercise plans, especially if medication or insulin therapy is part of their treatment regimen. A comprehensive retrospective study involving 18,485 adults reveals that consistent physical activity is strongly associated with improved blood sugar control and a reduced likelihood of requiring insulin. This significant health insight was published by researchers from Discovery Vitality and Discovery Health in collaboration with academic partners at the University of the Witwatersrand, Helen Joseph Tertiary Hospital, and Wits Sport and Health.

Key Findings on Activity and Health Outcomes

Dr Mosima Mabunda, the Chief Clinical Officer at Discovery Vitality, emphasizes that exercise serves as one of the most powerful tools available to people living with Type 2 Diabetes. The study analyzed anonymized health and physical activity records spanning from January 2012 to June 2024, using independently recorded data from linked wearable devices, verified gym attendance, parkrun events, and other organized fitness activities. This objective data collection method ensured higher accuracy compared to self-reported exercise habits. Participants who maintained higher levels of physical activity were statistically less likely to experience serious cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, during the observation period.

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Structuring Sustainable Exercise Habits

While the benefits of physical activity are widely recognized alongside healthy eating and weight management, maintaining a regular exercise routine remains a significant challenge for many individuals. The research highlights that the primary obstacle is not merely encouraging exercise, but helping patients find realistic and sustainable ways to remain active over months and years. Discovery Vitality designed the Vitality Active Rewards program to address this gap by combining weekly physical activity goals, activity tracking, personalized feedback, and tangible incentives. Members can record their activities through connected wearable devices, gym visits, and organized fitness events to earn Discovery Miles.

Impact of Vitality Active Rewards Program

Among the 7,169 participants with comparable activity records for the 12 months before and after activating the Vitality Active Rewards program, researchers observed a substantial increase in recorded physical activity. The proportion of individuals achieving at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week increased from 11.7% before activation to 24.9% afterward. This shift indicates that more participants moved away from sedentary lifestyles toward more active habits after joining the structured support program. For specific subsets of these participants, the proportion recording at least 150 minutes of activity weekly rose from 11.4% to 32.3% following program activation.

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Long-Term Engagement and Wearable Data

The study also examined activity patterns over a three-year period among 817 participants who activated the Vitality Active Rewards program in 2016 and remained continuously enrolled. Among those using linked wearables, the proportion recording at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week increased from 41.7% at activation to 50.7% three years later. Conversely, in groups without such structured support, the proportion recording adequate activity declined from 19.9% to 11.9%, while the proportion with no recorded activity increased from 22.6% to 51%. These findings suggest that tracking progress, setting achievable goals, and receiving regular feedback through technology can help maintain healthier long-term habits.

Future Directions for Diabetes Management

Dinesh Govender, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Vitality, notes that the opportunity lies in making healthier choices easier to repeat through structured incentives and support systems. The significance of these findings extends beyond the rewards themselves, pointing to a broader need for personalized and sustainable health interventions. The research was released during Diabetes Month to highlight the potential importance of integrating physical activity into everyday life for individuals managing the condition. Healthcare providers are encouraged to recommend such structured programs as part of a holistic treatment plan that includes medication, diet, and regular monitoring.