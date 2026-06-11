Discovery Health Reports Improved Longevity Alongside Rising Costs of Chronic Care

A detailed review of the HealthTrend26 report showing a decrease in death rates among Discovery Health members alongside an increase in the complexity of chronic conditions and the high cost of cardiovascular care.

The recent HealthTrend26 report released by Discovery Health reveals a positive trend in member longevity, showing that death rates within the Discovery Health Medical Scheme have decreased by 5.6 percent over the last decade.

This improvement is observed across various age groups, but the most striking decline occurred among young adults aged 24 to 39, who saw a 16.3 percent reduction in death rates. Even the elderly population, specifically those aged 75 and older, experienced a 7.8 percent drop. Dr. Ron Whelan, the CEO of Discovery Health, attributes these gains to a combination of earlier diagnoses, enhanced clinical care, and positive shifts in member behavior.

He emphasizes that these results are the product of deliberate systemic actions, including the implementation of better clinical pathways and targeted support systems that empower members to take an active role in managing their own health. In practical terms, this means more individuals are receiving screenings earlier and adhering to treatments that prevent premature death.

However, this increase in lifespan comes with a significant challenge: the rising complexity of chronic health conditions. While people are living longer, they are often spending those additional years managing multiple comorbidities. Currently, one in three members of the scheme lives with a chronic condition, and more than half of those affected are dealing with two or more overlapping illnesses.

The primary drivers of chronic care demand are cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental health conditions, which collectively account for 84 percent of the total expenditure on chronic care. The financial impact of this is stark; while members with three or more chronic conditions represent only 10 percent of the total membership, they account for a disproportionate 43 percent of the total claims costs.

Dr. Whelan notes that while the solutions, such as regular screenings, medication adherence, blood pressure management, smoking cessation, improved sleep, and increased physical activity, are well known, the difficulty lies in consistent implementation. This gap between knowledge and action is where the prevention dividend is found, referring to the long-term health and financial benefits of early risk detection. The economic data provided in the report further highlights the volatility and intensity of healthcare costs.

In 2025, a tiny fraction of the membership, just 1 percent or roughly 29,000 people, was responsible for 33 percent of the total healthcare spend, amounting to 24.7 billion Rand. Similarly, the top 5 percent of members accounted for 63 percent of all claims, totaling 46.9 billion Rand.

The report stresses that these high-cost groups are not static; any healthy individual can be thrust into this category following a catastrophic event such as a severe car accident, a sudden cancer diagnosis, or a major heart event. To illustrate this, the report cites extreme cases, including a 12.7 million Rand cardiovascular case for a 57-year-old who required long-term ventilator support, and a 4.8 million Rand tumor-related case for a two-year-old child.

Such examples underscore that the primary value of medical insurance is not merely covering routine GP visits but providing a safety net for unpredictable and life-altering medical crises. Cardiovascular disease remains the most critical focus of the report, as it is both the most expensive condition and one largely influenced by modifiable risk factors.

Approximately one in five members lives with some form of cardiovascular disease, and this single category of illness accounts for 53 percent of the scheme's total expenditure. Research presented at the 2023 European Society of Cardiology meeting highlights the dangers of ultra-processed foods, noting that every 10 percent increase in daily calorie intake from such foods is linked to a 6 percent increase in heart disease risk.

Those with the highest consumption of ultra-processed foods were 24 percent more likely to suffer a cardiovascular event. Conversely, lifestyle changes can yield significant benefits; reducing the intake of these foods can lower risk by over 35 percent, and engaging in at least 60 minutes of physical activity per week can further reduce risk by 25 to 30 percent. Beyond the insured population, there is a broader concern for the general health of South Africans.

Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death globally, and Africa is currently facing a burgeoning epidemic of cardiovascular conditions. Experts argue that while expensive medications and complex procedures are necessary, there must be a stronger emphasis on aggressive risk factor modification and patient counseling to change lifestyles. One initiative to address this is a screening project focusing on taxi drivers.

Given that taxi drivers transport millions of people daily and often work under extreme stress with long hours and limited access to healthcare, they represent a high-risk group where early screening can prevent catastrophic health failures and save lives on a large scale





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