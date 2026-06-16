Disability Grant Payment Date for July 2026 Announced by SASSA

SASSA has announced the payment date for disability grants in July 2026. The payment will be made on the second day of the staggered payout window, following the Older Persons Grant on 2 July. SASSA encourages beneficiaries to verify their banking information and ensure their cards are active and undamaged before payment day.

SASSA announces disability grant payment date for July 2026 . Disability grant recipients across South Africa will receive their payments on this date - find out what you need to know before payment day.

The date forms part of the approved 2026/2027 financial year payment schedule, which National Treasury signed off on 20 March. SASSA staggers monthly grant payments across three days to ease pressure on the National Payment System and reduce long queues at pay points and retail outlets. The Disability Grant falls on the second day of the staggered payout window, following the Older Persons Grant on 2 July.

SASSA does not process payments on the 1st of the month, on Mondays, or on the day after a public holiday. The media statement confirms that should any of the payment dates fall on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take effect the following working day. This approach protects the integrity of the payment system and ensures all beneficiaries receive their funds without unnecessary delays.

SASSA encourages Disability Grant beneficiaries to verify their banking information well before 3 July. Those using SASSA cards at retailers or ATMs should ensure their cards are active and undamaged before payment day





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SASSA Disability Grant Payment Date July 2026 National Treasury Staggered Payout Window

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