Dis-Chem shareholder Mark Saltzman under investigation for racist and derogatory comments

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into alleged racist and derogatory statements attributed to Dis-Chem shareholder Mark Saltzman. Saltzman made derogatory comments about journalist Redi Tlhabi during a social media dispute.

Dis-Chem shareholder Mark Saltzman has come under fire after making derogatory comments about journalist Redi Tlhabi . The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into alleged racist and derogatory statements attributed to Saltzman.

In a series of since-deleted posts on X, Saltzman called journalist Redi Tlhabi a ‘bitch’ during a social media dispute in response to her advocacy for Palestinian rights, further accusing her of receiving funding from Qatar and his mother’s Dis-Chem Foundation to spread misinformation. Saltzman was also accused by a user on the X platform, without providing proof of its legitimacy, of using the ‘k-word’ and asking ‘where’s your dompas’ in another social media post.

The SAHRC said it had noted the social media content circulating online and immediately initiated its probe. Dis-Chem clarified that while Saltzman is a shareholder, he is not a board member or an employee and does not represent the company in any capacity. The Dis-Chem Foundation has always conducted its work with the utmost integrity and with strong financial and operational guardrails in place. Any inference otherwise is false





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Dis-Chem Mark Saltzman Redi Tlhabi South African Human Rights Commission Racist Derogatory Social Media Palestinian Rights Qatar Dis-Chem Foundation K-Word Dompas

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