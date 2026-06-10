Dis-Chem's R300m Innovation Hub Drives Internal Disruption for Retail Future

Dis-Chem's CEO explains how a massive investment in its X, bigly labs innovation unit forced organizational change, new working methods, and a restructuring to stay competitive amid rising digital demands in South African retail.

Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem has invested over R300 million in its innovation hub, X, bigly labs, aiming to generate returns exceeding that amount in the upcoming financial year.

CEO Rui Morais characterizes this investment as a form of 'internal disruption' necessary for staying relevant in the evolving South African retail landscape, particularly against large grocers. He contrasts the potential for excellent earnings growth of over 20% from the core retail business had they not invested, with the actual 11.5% decline in retail profit due to ecosystem investments and costs from retiring an old benefits program. Approximately 70% of the total investment impacted the income statement this year.

This disruption has forced organizational changes in ways of working and prompted a redefinition of the operating model to ensure clear accountability. The shift is so significant that it qualifies as a 'large-scale restructuring' requiring a Section 189A process, which Morais calls a blunt instrument for a growth story, involving relocation of 545 staff into suitable verticals.

X, bigly labs has already produced key innovations: the revamped Better Rewards loyalty program and the Store of the Future concept, tested at Melrose Arch, which aims to reduce costs and unlock consumer wallet value by reimagining space and pharmacy/clinic operations. Additionally, a new mobile app mirroring in-store experience is scheduled for launch later this year.

Morais stresses that for South African retail, digital sales penetration must exceed 30% within five years, and the investment balances this digital push with physical store economics





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Dis-Chem Innovation Retail Internal Disruption X Bigly Labs E-Commerce Loyalty Program Store Of The Future Section 189A South Africa

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