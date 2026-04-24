Dis-Chem Pharmacies has announced a restructuring process at its head office, leading to consultations regarding potential retrenchments for over 500 employees. The move is part of a broader strategy to reposition the company for future growth and transition into an integrated healthcare provider.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has begun a significant restructuring process impacting its head office operations, initiating consultations regarding potential retrenchments for over 500 employees. This move comes as the company navigates an increasingly competitive retail landscape and seeks to strategically reposition itself for sustained future growth within the evolving healthcare sector.

The affected employees, representing approximately 2.4% of Dis-Chem’s total workforce, are based in specific departments within the head office and are being engaged in a formal section 189 process, adhering to strict legal requirements. Importantly, the company has clarified that retail stores and distribution centres will not be affected by these changes. The restructuring initiative is not solely focused on cost reduction; rather, it aims to establish a more efficient and integrated head office operating model.

Dis-Chem anticipates that this new structure will ultimately lead to the creation of around 200 new positions within key departments that have historically received insufficient investment. CEO Rui Morais emphasized the importance of clear accountability and improved collaboration with the group’s innovation unit, X, bigly labs, which is central to strategic initiatives like the Better Rewards loyalty program.

Morais acknowledged the difficult nature of the retrenchment process and reiterated Dis-Chem’s commitment to open and meaningful consultation with affected employees, actively exploring all viable alternatives to minimize job losses. He underscored that the restructuring is a necessary step to align the company’s structure with its long-term strategic objectives and ensure its continued success.

The language used in the section 189 notices, while legally mandated to be direct, does not reflect a lack of empathy or consideration for the impacted individuals. Dis-Chem’s broader strategic vision extends beyond its traditional role as a pharmacy retailer. The company is actively transforming into a comprehensive integrated healthcare provider, expanding its service offerings to encompass a wider range of healthcare solutions.

This includes the introduction of virtual doctor consultations, life cover options, medical insurance products, and in-clinic healthcare services. Notably, Dis-Chem already provides essential public health services, such as family planning and baby vaccinations, through its clinics on behalf of the state, offering these services free of charge to patients. To effectively support this ambitious expansion and deliver on its healthcare ambitions, Dis-Chem recognizes the critical need for its operating model, organizational structure, and internal processes to evolve.

The current restructuring is a key component of this evolution, designed to create a more agile, responsive, and integrated organization capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing healthcare environment. The company believes that this proactive approach will position it for continued growth and success in the long term, allowing it to better serve its customers and contribute to the broader healthcare landscape.

The restructuring is a complex undertaking, but Dis-Chem is committed to navigating it responsibly and transparently, prioritizing the well-being of its employees and the long-term health of the business





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Dis-Chem Retrenchments Restructuring Healthcare Retail Section 189

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