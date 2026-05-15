Director-General of Energy Commission of Nigeria Arrested for Alleged N500 Billion Fraud and Money Laundering

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Abdullahi Mustapha, was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding allegations of N500 billion fraud and money laundering. His arrest has sparked concerns about transparency and accountability in the country's power and energy sector.

The media office of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) reportws that the director-general of the agency was arrested. The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Abdullahi Mustapha , has resumed duty at the agency's headquarters in Abuja following reports that he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N500 billion fraud and money laundering investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Mustapha was invited and questioned by the anti-graft agency in connection with ongoing investigations into We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering offences. He is currently in our custody, and investigations are ongoing, a source told the Punch newspaper.

However, a video posted by the ECN on X on Thursday showed Mr Mustapha back at his desk, effectively indicating his return to work





allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC N500 Billion Fraud Money Laundering Abdullahi Mustapha Director-General Of The Energy Commission Of N

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa's Energy Insecurity and the Path to Energy SovereigntyAfrica's energy insecurity is a complex issue that affects not only the stability of the continent but also the resilience of its people and the long-term development of its economy. The text highlights the challenges faced by African states in managing energy supply and the impact of energy insecurity on healthcare, industrial growth, and financial stability. It also emphasizes the importance of energy sovereignty in building resilience and promoting sustainable development.

Read more »

Zimbabwe: UN Warns Govt Over Plans to Dissolve Gender CommissionUnited Nations human rights experts have warned that Zimbabwe's proposed constitutional reforms to dissolve the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) could weaken efforts to fight discrimination against women and girls.

Read more »

Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Energy Commission DG Over N701bn Linked to Progressive Governors' Forum· Case relates to Uzodimma's alleged mismanagement of campaign money

Read more »

Africa Urged to Fast-Track Energy Access As Kenya Emerges Renewable Investment HubEnergy stakeholders attending the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF) 2026 in Nairobi have called for accelerated action to close Africa's persistent energy access gap, even as Kenya positions itself as a leading destination for renewable energy investment and innovation.

Read more »