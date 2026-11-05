South Africa public health sector faces worst essential medicine shortages, over one in seven items at risk

South Africa's public hospitals and clinics are experiencing unprecedented shortages of essential medicines, with more than one in seven products on the national master list at risk of running out and 165 critical items in short supply.

South Africa's public hospitals and clinics are facing what experts describe as the worst shortages of essential medicines yet, forcing facilities to find alternatives and, in some cases, issue prescriptions so patients can buy drugs from private pharmacies.

More than one in seven medicines on the national health department's master products list are in danger of running out, according to documents published on the department's website. The November master products list includes 1,135 medicines that provincial health departments may procure. The October hotlist identifies critical shortages of 165 products, including treatments for cancer and severe mental illness. Andy Gray, a senior lecturer in pharmaceutical sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said the situation is worse than ever before.

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Multiple Factors Drive Medicine Shortages

He said shortages affect psychiatry, oncology, HIV and noncommunicable diseases, adding that they affect absolutely everyone. Gray attributed the shortages to a perfect storm of domestic and international pressures. These range from congestion at the Port of Durban to production delays linked to conflict in the Middle East and limited passage of goods through the Strait of Hormuz. Some pharmaceutical companies have stopped supplying provincial health departments because of unpaid bills, Gray said.

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The department's hotlist shows suppliers have blocked some accounts in the Eastern Cape, the North West and the Northern Cape because of nonpayment. The health department has been pressing contracted suppliers to maintain two months of buffer stock, but many manufacturers indicated they could not meet the requirement. Although the department could theoretically import medicines directly when there are no domestic suppliers, limited global supplies make alternative sourcing difficult.

Some multinational drug companies have stopped producing older medicines because they are no longer profitable, leaving health systems worldwide with fewer alternatives. The shortages appear largely confined to the public sector. The Independent Community Pharmacy Association, which represents about 1,200 retail pharmacies, said its members reported difficulties obtaining only a handful of items, including injectable cortisone and certain eye drops.

Tender System Flaws Cause Supply Issues

The Pharmaceutical Task Group, an umbrella body for four South African pharmaceutical manufacturing associations, said public sector shortages reflect deep-seated problems with the health department's tender system. The group is lobbying for change. PTG chair Stavros Nicolaou said the list of drugs in short supply is the longest in living memory. Nicolaou said the tender system does not support sustainable supply because companies face large swings in order volumes from one three-year contract cycle to the next.

Manufacturers are often unable to scale up immediately, and the department's projected volumes do not always match demand from provinces. These factors deter some companies from bidding, leaving the department less able to spread risk across several suppliers. In some cases, the department had to abandon a tender and seek price quotations for individual or short-term orders, Nicolaou said. Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the current disruption to the supply of multiple medicines is unprecedented.

Manufacturers Face Regulatory Closures

He said one contributing factor is that some local manufacturers holding government contracts have not complied with regulatory standards. As a result, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has closed certain manufacturing lines, disrupting supply and contributing to shortages. Mohale said affected companies include Barrs, Adcock Ingram, Wrapsa, Sonke and Aspen Pharmacare.

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He said the department is making every effort to secure alternative supplies through public procurement or, where no locally registered supplier is available, through special imports under Section 21 of the Medicines Act. The national health department is working with pharmaceutical companies to improve continuity of supply. It is consulting regularly with the national essential medicines list committee to identify appropriate alternative treatments when medicines are unavailable and is supporting provinces to address payment delays, Mohale said.

Mental Health Medicines in Critical Shortage

The South African Society of Psychiatrists said it has received reports from members since June of critical shortages of medicines used to treat severe mental illnesses, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sasop past president Mvuyiso Talatala said the problem involves multiple drugs, from multiple pharmaceutical companies, for multiple disorders, and there are limited alternatives to many of the medicines. The shortages include olanzapine and quetiapine, which are used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression.

Talatala said changing a patient's medication could cause severe side effects or trigger a relapse requiring hospital admission, with devastating consequences. He said doctors are ethically obliged to act in their patients' best interests, including issuing prescriptions that allow patients who can afford to pay to obtain medicines from private pharmacies. Mental health advocate Taswill Welcome, who runs a support group for people living in Cape Town, said members have reported difficulties obtaining chronic medication since June.

Some patients were told to return to facilities a few days later, only to receive less medication than usual. Others were prescribed alternative drugs that in some cases caused severe side effects, he said. Three of the group's about 40 members had recently relapsed and been admitted to hospital. Welcome said not a day goes by without a message of distress, adding that this situation cannot be normalised.