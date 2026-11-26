Families of six missing South Africans in the Gyirong floods mark three months without DIRCO updates, citing legal and emotional distress over unresolved cases.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation ( DIRCO) has confirmed it possesses no new information regarding six South African citizens who have been missing since the deadly floods in the Gyirong border area on 26 August 2026. As the families of the missing travelers approach the three-month milestone, the department stated that it would only communicate with relatives once concrete developments occur, leaving them in a state of prolonged uncertainty.

Mechanism of Search and Diplomatic Status

DIRCO explicitly told IOL that there are no new details to share at this current stage of the investigation into the missing persons. The department did not provide a specific timeline for when an update might be released, nor did it disclose the extent of further engagement or diplomatic talks that may have taken place with the governments of Nepal, China, or India following the conclusion of initial search operations. This lack of procedural transparency has become a central point of contention for the relatives.

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Families Demand Clear Answers and Communication

Relatives report that the absence of communication from DIRCO is as distressing as the absence of answers, with many forced to rely on their own efforts to learn about developments rather than receiving official briefings. Durban mother Linda Govender, whose daughter Terricia Govender, 33, is among those unaccounted for, has repeatedly demanded clarity regarding the post-search phase. She seeks to understand who is currently coordinating these outstanding cases and what investigative options remain available to locate her daughter.

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International Appeals and Legal Consequences

The families have launched a multifaceted campaign to seek resolution, submitting a petition through Global Voices for the Missing regarding the conclusion of search and rescue operations. They have approached diplomatic representatives, written to the United Nations, and reached out to figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, while also engaging with the Red Cross and other international organizations. Linda Govender highlighted that the 90-day period has brought practical hardships, including difficulties with bank accounts, properties, and financial commitments, noting that a missing person is not legally deceased.

The Missing Pilgrims and Official Silence

The six individuals missing are Terricia Govender, 33; Surendranath Maharaj, 74, and his wife Anita Devi Maharaj, 67; Vivaganathan Tony Pillay, 66, and his wife Janet Pillay, 56; and Bavika Ramjee, 43. All six were part of a pilgrimage group when the floods struck the Gyirong border area. DIRCO has not responded to questions about specific steps taken in recent weeks, the current status of search operations, or the level of consular assistance being provided, leaving the families to question whether their cases were simply closed after the initial disaster response ended.