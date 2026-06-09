Dikgacoi's 2010 Assist Sets Stage for South Africa's 2026 World Cup Opening Rematch with Mexico

Kagisho Dikgacoi reflects on his crucial pass for Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic 2010 World Cup goal as South Africa prepares to face Mexico once more in the 2026 tournament opener, with a focus on tactics and a historic chance to advance.

The opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, hosted by South Africa, is forever etched in football history not only for the seismic celebration that followed but for the opening goal itself.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning strike, a left-footed pile-driver that arrowed into the top corner, was the iconic moment when Bafana Bafana announced their arrival on the global stage. Yet, that magical moment of individual brilliance was made possible by a moment of precise, incisive passing from a player not famed for creating chances.

Midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi, a robust defensive presence, delivered a perfectly weighted through ball that carved open the Mexican defense, granting Tshabalala the time and space to compose himself and unleash his iconic shot at the FNB Stadium. Reflecting on that pivotal contribution years later, Dikgacoi expressed immense pride, noting the team's thorough mental and physical preparation.

He recalled the numerous opportunities created, highlighting close efforts from Teko Modise and Katlego Mphela, and pondered how an opening victory could have fundamentally altered the team's tournament trajectory, potentially providing the confidence needed to secure a result against Uruguay and advance. That 2010 campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak after a 3-0 loss to Uruguay, compounded by a later win over France, leaving South Africa just short of the last 16. Now, a strange and compelling full-circle moment arrives.

On Thursday, Mexico will host Bafana Bafana in the opening match of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, this time at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Under the guidance of coach Hugo Broos, the South African squad is driven by the ambition to become the first from the nation to navigate the group stage, a task made statistically easier by the tournament's expansion to 48 teams, guaranteeing 32 nations will progress.

Dikgacoi, looking ahead with optimism, believes a result-even a draw or victory-is achievable against the Mexican hosts in the cavernous, intimidating atmosphere of the Azteca, which will pulsate with the force of approximately 80,000 fervent supporters. He points to a balanced and competitive squad selected by Broos, emphasizing that scoring the first goal would be a psychological masterstroke, silencing the home crowd and heaping immense pressure on Mexico.

He acknowledges the hosts' intent to attack from the first whistle but asserts Bafana's quality and experience can weather the initial storm. Dikgacoi advocates for a strategy leveraging speed over possession, identifying the explosive pace of players like Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Thapelo Maseko, and Rele Mofokeng as the primary weapon to unsettle any defense, using aggressive running to carve out gaps and generate scoring opportunities in a match where a positive start could ignite a historic campaign





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Bafana Bafana Mexico 2010 FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Kagisho Dikgacoi Siphiwe Tshabalala Estadio Azteca Hugo Broos World Cup Group Stage South Africa Football

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