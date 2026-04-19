Digital Trail Leads to Arrest of Alleged Kingpin in String of Shootings

A sophisticated investigation employing digital forensics and surveillance has led to the arrest of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and several associates in connection with multiple attempted murders, fraud, and money laundering charges stemming from a series of shootings. Key evidence includes CCTV footage, cellphone tower data, incriminating WhatsApp messages, and a financial trail implicating Matlala in a plot believed to be motivated by his former girlfriend’s alleged possession of damaging information.

The Gauteng provincial organised crime unit's meticulous operation against Vusimuzi Matlala , known as Cat, showcased a sophisticated blend of modern digital forensics and diligent surveillance. The investigation began on October 17, 2023, in Bryanston, Johannesburg, when an attack occurred. Gunmen in a silver-grey VW Caddy fired upon a BMW owned by Matlala’s former girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane, resulting in another individual in the vehicle sustaining injuries. The assailants fled the scene, but investigators were able to trace their actions through a digital trail.

Although the evidence is pending court proceedings, the Sunday Times has exclusively learned that a pivotal moment in the investigation was the analysis of CCTV footage from the Morningside shopping centre on the day of the shooting. This footage not only captured the victim's BMW but also a VW Caddy, bearing the registration number HV24DXGP, which was observed parked at the centre for an extended period. Investigators noted that the vehicle's license plates appeared to be cloned.

The CCTV cameras documented two individuals disembarking from the van and entering the mall. Inside, they were recorded purchasing Vodacom airtime from Woolworths using voucher number 21646775771. Sergeant Ernest Sithole of the Gauteng organised crime unit identified one of the individuals as Musa Kekana, based on the transaction records. A subsequent subpoena issued to Telkom revealed that this same vehicle was present at the Bryanston crime scene during the shooting on October 17, as well as in the Rivonia and Morningside shopping centre areas.

Matlala, along with his wife Tsakane, Kekana, Mabusela, and Zandile Nthabiseng Nzama, are facing a total of 25 charges. These charges stem from three separate shooting incidents that took place between August 2022 and January 2024, and include 11 counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of money laundering and fraud. Mabusela and Kekana are also implicated in the attempted murders of taxi boss Joe Ferrari Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys.

A significant breakthrough occurred with the arrest of Kekana for possession of a hijacked vehicle in April 2024. A digital forensic analyst subsequently examined the contents of Kekana's phone, uncovering a substantial volume of incriminating WhatsApp messages and voice notes exchanged with Mabusela. These communications provided a clear narrative of their planning and involvement. For instance, on October 16, Mabusela sent a message inquiring about their plans, to which Kekana responded by indicating their intention to proceed and await further instructions. This exchange suggests a pre-arranged plan concerning the actress.

On the morning of October 17, the day of the shooting, Kekana and Mabusela discussed their respective arrival times at a restaurant, presumably to monitor Tebogo Thobejane's movements and the vehicle she was using. Later that afternoon, a pin-drop location for a venue called 'The Grand' was sent by Kekana to Mabusela at 1:43 PM. By the evening, they appeared to have agreed on executing the attack.

The most crucial piece of evidence directly linking Matlala to the conspiracy was a voice note sent by Mabusela to Kekana on October 12, five days prior to the Bryanston shooting. In this voice note, Mabusela proposed contacting 'Cat' to solicit work and generate income. Investigators successfully identified 'Cat' as Vusimuzi Matlala, a director of Cat Protection & Security (CPS) and Medicare 24, through a combination of witness testimonies and criminal profiling.

A subpoena of financial records exposed a suspicious 'pay-for-play' sequence that directly corresponded with the WhatsApp communications. On October 12, the same day Mabusela sent the voice note suggesting to 'call Cat', CPS made a transfer of R20,000 into an account registered to Mabusela’s daughter. Further solidifying the financial link, on October 18, the day after the shooting, Matlala’s company transferred an additional R100,000 to the same account. Both transactions were made using the reference 'Medicare 24'.

Tebogo Thobejane informed the police that she had been romantically involved with Matlala and claimed to possess incriminating information about him, thus establishing a potential motive for the attempted elimination. This motive, coupled with the corroborating evidence from CCTV footage, cellphone tower data, the damning WhatsApp exchanges, and the clear financial trail amounting to R120,000, ultimately led to Matlala’s arrest





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Vusimuzi Matlala Digital Forensics Surveillance Attempted Murder Money Laundering

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