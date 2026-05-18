Digital Content Distribution Network for Public Schools

The Department of Social Development aims to establish a digital content distribution network in public schools to facilitate the sharing of digital content among officials, teachers, and students, ultimately enhancing learning experiences.

The Department of Social Development of South Africa is seeking a professional service provider for the process of setting up digital content distribution network s in public schools as well as providing internet connectivity, setting up media streaming servers , databases, and broadcasting lessons in real-time and on demand.

The successful bidder must also carry out a feasibility study of the infrastructure and conduct an audit review of the existing network. In addition, they must plan to develop the recommended solution, identify the business opportunities, and ensure they have a concept or design in place





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Digital Content Distribution Network Public Schools Internet Connectivity Media Streaming Servers Broadcasting Lessons Feasibility Study Audit Review Recommended Solution

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