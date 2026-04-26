Diepkloof Hostel Residents Left in the Dark as Electricity Outage Persists

Residents of Diepkloof Hostel in Johannesburg are still without electricity due to an outstanding debt owed by the City of Johannesburg’s Department of Human Settlements to Eskom. Despite technical repairs, power remains disconnected, sparking protests and raising concerns about living conditions.

The residents of Diepkloof Hostel in Johannesburg continue to experience a prolonged electricity outage , a situation confirmed to stem from complications within the broader Eskom network.

The initial disruption, reported earlier this week, escalated into public demonstrations on Saturday as frustration mounted among the hostel dwellers. Johannesburg City Power is actively involved in discussions with relevant parties, striving to find a resolution to this increasingly challenging predicament.

Isaac Mangena, a spokesperson for City Power, detailed the complexities of the issue, explaining that while technical faults have been identified and subsequently repaired, the power supply remains disconnected due to a significant outstanding debt associated with the hostel's account. Crucially, Mangena emphasized that this financial burden does not fall upon the residents themselves, but rather rests with the municipal government, specifically the Department of Human Settlements. The core of the problem, as Mangena articulated, lies in a payment chain.

Eskom, the national power utility, provides the electricity, but the responsibility for settling the bill falls to the City of Johannesburg’s Department of Human Settlements. This department is currently failing to meet its financial obligations to Eskom, leading to the isolation of the power supply to the Diepkloof Hostel. The Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements is now directly engaged in addressing this financial shortfall.

This situation highlights a critical administrative issue where a failure in inter-departmental financial processes is directly impacting the lives of vulnerable residents. The technical aspects of the power grid have been successfully addressed by City Power engineers, meaning the infrastructure is capable of delivering electricity.

However, this capability remains unused until the outstanding debt is cleared and a stable payment arrangement is established. The prolonged lack of electricity is causing significant hardship for the residents, impacting their ability to cook, heat their homes, and maintain basic hygiene. It also raises concerns about safety and security within the hostel complex, particularly at night. The current focus is on facilitating a swift resolution between City Power, the Department of Human Settlements, and Eskom.

City Power officials are collaborating closely with the Department of Human Settlements to negotiate a payment plan and clear the arrears. The aim is not only to restore power to the Diepkloof Hostel but also to prevent similar disruptions from occurring in the future. This requires a systemic overhaul of the billing and payment processes within the municipal government to ensure that essential services are not jeopardized by administrative inefficiencies.

The situation underscores the importance of effective communication and coordination between different government entities to ensure the delivery of basic services to communities. Residents are understandably anxious for a resolution, and the ongoing negotiations are being closely monitored by community leaders and local representatives. The long-term sustainability of the electricity supply to the Diepkloof Hostel depends on a commitment from the Department of Human Settlements to prioritize its financial obligations to Eskom and to implement robust financial management practices.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of infrastructure, finance, and governance in ensuring the well-being of citizens. The hope is that a collaborative approach will lead to a lasting solution that benefits all stakeholders and restores a sense of stability to the affected community. The lack of power is also impacting small businesses operating within and around the hostel, further exacerbating the economic hardship faced by residents.

A quick resolution is therefore vital not only for the residents' quality of life but also for the local economy





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Diepkloof Hostel Electricity Outage Johannesburg City Power Eskom Human Settlements Debt Protests South Africa Power Supply

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