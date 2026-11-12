Blatter calls Infantino a dictator and says he may need psychiatric help

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has attacked successor Gianni Infantino over the FIFA Peace Prize for Donald Trump, the handling of a red card for US striker Folarin Balogun and plans to sell World Cup commercial rights.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called current FIFA leader Gianni Infantino a dictator and said he may one day need to be sent to a psychiatric ward.

Blatter Criticizes Infantino As Dictator

The 90-year-old made the remarks in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published Wednesday. He also described the FIFA Peace Prize awarded to US President Donald Trump as embarrassing. Blatter, who led FIFA from 1998 until his resignation in 2015, was speaking ahead of and about the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. He said FIFA is suffering under Infantino.

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It is currently led by a person who has allowed himself to be blinded, Blatter told Der Spiegel. Why would he do something like that, Blatter asked. The peace prize was a central target of Blatter's criticism. Infantino awards a peace prize to someone who wages war against Iran shortly afterwards, Blatter said.

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That's madness. He called the award embarrassing. Trump was given the FIFA Peace Prize before the tournament, and Blatter argued that honoring a leader who then took military action against Iran made no sense. Blatter said Infantino finds it easy to win support from national football associations when seeking re-election.

If you vote for me, Infantino tells the associations, you will get much more money than before, Blatter said. He is a dictator, Blatter added. People in FIFA tell me that no one is allowed to ride in the elevator with him. He is untouchable.

Blatter Questions FIFA Red Card Suspension

Blatter also criticized FIFA's decision to suspend a red card given to United States striker Folarin Balogun after Trump intervened ahead of a crucial match at this summer's World Cup. The red card, that's the worst, Blatter said. Statutes can be interpreted, but rules of the game must apply to everyone, you cannot interpret them. FIFA later responded to the Der Spiegel interview, saying the suspension of Balogun's red card was lifted by independent FIFA judicial bodies.

On Infantino's post-World Cup plans to sell off part of the commercial rights of the competition, Blatter said the FIFA president no longer knows any borders. The sale plan was scrapped after a fierce backlash. Blatter said Infantino does not understand any of this. When contacted for comment by AFP, FIFA pointed to its earlier response to Der Spiegel and rejected claims that Infantino had acted inappropriately.

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FIFA said Infantino is fulfilling his duties as president through his travels. The governing body also addressed the elevator claim. Mr. Infantino does indeed use the elevator at FIFA, FIFA said in its statement, but does so when other people are present. FIFA added that independent judicial bodies had lifted the suspension imposed on Balogun following the red card.

Blatter Resignation Amid Corruption Allegations

Blatter's own record remains contested. He was president of FIFA from 1998 and resigned in disgrace in 2015 amid corruption allegations, including accusations that he had sought to buy votes for his presidency. Charges were brought against him, but Blatter was eventually cleared in two trials. He was still banned from football by FIFA's ethics committee.

Turning to the next FIFA election, Blatter said Japanese official Kozo Tashima has announced plans to run against Infantino in his re-election bid. Blatter named World Athletics president Sebastian Coe as his own pick to take over FIFA. It is not important who is running, Blatter said. What is important is that the incumbent president is no longer elected.

Coe was also chairman of the FIFA Ethics Committee, Blatter noted. He described Coe as a strong personality. A president from the motherland of football, England, would be good, Blatter said. The comments add to a long-running public feud between the two men who have led world football's governing body in different eras.