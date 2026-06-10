DevOps Engineer for SAS AML Platform at Reverside

Reverside is hiring a DevOps Engineer to enhance its SAS Anti-Money Laundering solution. The position involves building CI/CD pipelines, automating infrastructure, and ensuring high availability of the AML platform through close collaboration with engineering, security, and vendor teams. The ideal candidate will have strong experience in DevOps within regulated sectors, proficiency in containerization and IaC, and a dedication to secure, reliable operations.

Reverside , a leading IT services provider, is seeking a DevOps Engineer to support its SAS Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platform. The role focuses on ensuring platform reliability, automating deployments, and maintaining a secure, scalable environment for financial crime detection .

Responsibilities include designing CI/CD pipelines, collaborating with vendors like SAS and Binary, automating infrastructure with Infrastructure as Code (IaC), monitoring system health, troubleshooting incidents, and implementing DevSecOps practices. Required qualifications include a bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, experience in regulated environments (financial services, mobile money), Linux/Unix administration, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), IaC tools (Terraform, Ansible), and networking knowledge. Preferred skills include familiarity with AML systems, microservices, event-driven architectures, and databases such as Oracle, PostgreSQL, or SAS.

Key competencies involve working under pressure, attention to detail, and commitment to security and reliability





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Devops SAS AML Anti-Money Laundering CI/CD Infrastructure As Code Docker Kubernetes Terraform Ansible Financial Crime Detection Devsecops Linux Reverside

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